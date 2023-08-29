TRACY JONES Comes to Art House in October

Art House Production presents the New Jersey premiere of Stephen Kaplan’s play Tracy Jones, directed by Alex Tobey.

The show runs October 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28, and 29. November 2, 3, 4, and 5, 2023, at Art House, 345 Marin Boulevard (between Morgan and Bay Streets) in Jersey City. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm. Sundays at 3pm. Cast announcement coming soon.



Tracy Jones is a touching comedy of individual connection in an increasingly busy world.

The main character, Tracy Jones, rents out the back "party room" of Jones Street Bar and Grill: The Place for Wings and Things to throw a party to which she's invited every woman in the area who is also named Tracy Jones. Tracy sits for over an hour alone, nursing her Diet Coke, waiting for any other Tracy Joneses to show up, and help alleviate her epic loneliness. Through her encounters with the limited guests that attend, this hilarious play challenges the audience to question loneliness, connection, and why we do the things we do.