Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE to Open at Music Mountain Theatre Next Week

Set in New York City in 1922, Thoroughly Modern Millie tells the story of young Millie Dillmount from Kansas, who comes to New York in search of a new life for herself.

New Jersey News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 12, 2022  

THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE to Open at Music Mountain Theatre Next Week

Music Mountain Theatre revisits the wild and wooly Roaring 20s when Thoroughly Modern Millie comes to the stage for a four-weekend run opening on September 16th and running through October 9th. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM, Saturdays and Sundays at 3 PM.

Set in New York City in 1922, Thoroughly Modern Millie tells the story of young Millie Dillmount from Kansas, who comes to New York in search of a new life for herself. Her grand plan is to find a job as a secretary for a wealthy man and then marry him. However, her plan goes completely awry. The owner of her dingy hotel kidnaps young girls to sell to the Far East, her wealthy boss is slow in proposing marriage and Jimmy, the man she actually falls in love with, doesn't have a dime to his name... or so he tells her.

Based on the 1967 film of the same name, the musical originally opened on Broadway in 2002, where the production won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and introduced theatre-goers to Sutton Foster in the show's title role. Reprising the role of Millie Dillmount from the Washington Crossing Production in 2014 is Jill Gibilisco. Shan Williams II plays opposite Gibilisco as Millie's love interest, Jimmy. Additional cast members include Jennifer Fischer, Lauren Brader, Erik Snyder, Siiyara Nelson, McAfee Madding, Jenn Hsiao and a 16 member ensemble of performers.

Heading the production team are Jordan Brennan and Louis Palena sharing directing and choreography duties, musical direction by Sue Den Outer, lighting design by Chris Cichon, and Morgan Tarrant designing sound.

Come out to Music Mountain Theatre in Lambertville for Thoroughly Modern Millie, running from September 16 - October 9. Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for students or seniors and are available online at www.musicmountaintheatre.org or by calling the box office at 609-397-3337.

In conjunction with its run of Thoroughly Modern Millie, the evening of October 7th will be reserved for a special celebration for MMT's 5th Anniversary! The red carpet will be rolled out for guests to arrive at 6:30 for photos, a hors d'oeuvres reception, and pre-show drinks before heading into the stage to enjoy the 8PM performance of Thoroughly Modern Millie! The celebration will continue with cake after the performance. Tickets for this special evening of celebration are $50 and must be purchased in advance. (Permit #99432)

Music Mountain Theatre has remained committed to its mission of enriching, educating, and entertaining the community through the appreciation of the arts during this difficult time. The Theatre strives to provide a safe environment for all with rigorous cleaning procedures and, more recently, the installation of state-of-the-art air scrubbers to increase indoor air quality and reduce contaminants.

Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 NJ-179 in Lambertville, New Jersey.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


SOFT ANIMALS: A WORLD PREMIERE Announced At Vivid StageSOFT ANIMALS: A WORLD PREMIERE Announced At Vivid Stage
September 12, 2022

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present a world premiere production of Soft Animals by Erin Mallon from September 29 through October 9. All audience members will be asked to mask while at the theatre.
All-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour AnnouncedAll-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season.
Comedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOURComedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOUR
September 12, 2022

Comedian Kathleen Madigan has announced her Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos 2023 Tour with 23 dates that will kick-off in January 2023.
New Jersey Symphony Opens Centennial Season With Yefim Bronfman, Michelle CannNew Jersey Symphony Opens Centennial Season With Yefim Bronfman, Michelle Cann
September 12, 2022

The New Jersey Symphony and Music Director Xian Zhang open the Symphony's milestone centennial season with a pair of classical programs featuring pianists Yefim Bronfman and Michelle Cann.
Lindsey Stirling Announces SNOW WALTZ CHRISTMAS TOUR; Tickets On Sale Friday, September 16Lindsey Stirling Announces SNOW WALTZ CHRISTMAS TOUR; Tickets On Sale Friday, September 16
September 12, 2022

Award-winning pop-violinist Lindsey Stirling has announced her new Snow Waltz tour of North America, in support of her newest album Snow Waltz, where she'll bring the holiday spirit from coast to coast. Beginning in Grand Prairie, TX on November 17th and culminating in a special show on December 23rd in Los Angeles, the 25+ run of dates sees Stirling performing in San Antonio, Orlando, Newark, Milwaukee and more.