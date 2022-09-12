THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE to Open at Music Mountain Theatre Next Week

Music Mountain Theatre revisits the wild and wooly Roaring 20s when Thoroughly Modern Millie comes to the stage for a four-weekend run opening on September 16th and running through October 9th. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM, Saturdays and Sundays at 3 PM.

Set in New York City in 1922, Thoroughly Modern Millie tells the story of young Millie Dillmount from Kansas, who comes to New York in search of a new life for herself. Her grand plan is to find a job as a secretary for a wealthy man and then marry him. However, her plan goes completely awry. The owner of her dingy hotel kidnaps young girls to sell to the Far East, her wealthy boss is slow in proposing marriage and Jimmy, the man she actually falls in love with, doesn't have a dime to his name... or so he tells her.

Based on the 1967 film of the same name, the musical originally opened on Broadway in 2002, where the production won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and introduced theatre-goers to Sutton Foster in the show's title role. Reprising the role of Millie Dillmount from the Washington Crossing Production in 2014 is Jill Gibilisco. Shan Williams II plays opposite Gibilisco as Millie's love interest, Jimmy. Additional cast members include Jennifer Fischer, Lauren Brader, Erik Snyder, Siiyara Nelson, McAfee Madding, Jenn Hsiao and a 16 member ensemble of performers.

Heading the production team are Jordan Brennan and Louis Palena sharing directing and choreography duties, musical direction by Sue Den Outer, lighting design by Chris Cichon, and Morgan Tarrant designing sound.

Come out to Music Mountain Theatre in Lambertville for Thoroughly Modern Millie, running from September 16 - October 9. Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for students or seniors and are available online at www.musicmountaintheatre.org or by calling the box office at 609-397-3337.

In conjunction with its run of Thoroughly Modern Millie, the evening of October 7th will be reserved for a special celebration for MMT's 5th Anniversary! The red carpet will be rolled out for guests to arrive at 6:30 for photos, a hors d'oeuvres reception, and pre-show drinks before heading into the stage to enjoy the 8PM performance of Thoroughly Modern Millie! The celebration will continue with cake after the performance. Tickets for this special evening of celebration are $50 and must be purchased in advance. (Permit #99432)

Music Mountain Theatre has remained committed to its mission of enriching, educating, and entertaining the community through the appreciation of the arts during this difficult time. The Theatre strives to provide a safe environment for all with rigorous cleaning procedures and, more recently, the installation of state-of-the-art air scrubbers to increase indoor air quality and reduce contaminants.

Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 NJ-179 in Lambertville, New Jersey.