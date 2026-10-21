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Comedian Mojo Brookzz to Perform at NJPAC in February

The performance willt ake place on Friday, February 26, 2027.

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Comedian Mojo Brookzz to Perform at NJPAC in February

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will welcome Dyon “Mojo” Brooks, known to fans as Mojo Brookzz, to Prudential Hall on Friday, February 26, 2027, at 7:00 p.m.

Named one of Variety's 10 Comics to Watch for 2025, the Chicago native has built a devoted following through his viral sketch comedy, relatable storytelling and high-energy live performances. A comedian, actor, writer and producer, Mojo brings the personality and comic timing that have earned him millions of views online to audiences across the country.

Mojo recently completed his sold-out I Know You Fckin' Lying* Tour, selling more than 100,000 tickets across 40 cities, with stops at the historic Chicago Theatre and New York's Town Hall. He has also joined Mike Epps as a co-headliner on the We Them Ones Arena Tour.

Beyond the stage, Mojo stars in Tyler Perry's Miss Governor on Netflix and has appeared on Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out. His creative work also includes writing for the Chicago Bears, which earned him a Sports Emmy.

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