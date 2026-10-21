Comedian Mojo Brookzz to Perform at NJPAC in February

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New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will welcome Dyon “Mojo” Brooks, known to fans as Mojo Brookzz, to Prudential Hall on Friday, February 26, 2027, at 7:00 p.m.

Named one of Variety's 10 Comics to Watch for 2025, the Chicago native has built a devoted following through his viral sketch comedy, relatable storytelling and high-energy live performances. A comedian, actor, writer and producer, Mojo brings the personality and comic timing that have earned him millions of views online to audiences across the country.

Mojo recently completed his sold-out I Know You Fckin' Lying* Tour, selling more than 100,000 tickets across 40 cities, with stops at the historic Chicago Theatre and New York's Town Hall. He has also joined Mike Epps as a co-headliner on the We Them Ones Arena Tour.

Beyond the stage, Mojo stars in Tyler Perry's Miss Governor on Netflix and has appeared on Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out. His creative work also includes writing for the Chicago Bears, which earned him a Sports Emmy.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 07 Hrs 17 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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