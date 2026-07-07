Del McCoury Band and Artimus Pyle Band to Perform at The Newton Theatre
The GRAMMY-winning bluegrass legends and the Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer will headline two October concerts in Newton, New Jersey.
The Newton Theatre will welcome two legendary American music acts this October when the Del McCoury Band and the Artimus Pyle Band take the stage on consecutive weekends. Tickets for both performances go on sale Friday, July 10, at 10 a.m., following a members-only presale on Thursday, July 9.
The Del McCoury Band
Sunday, October 11, 2026
Doors: 6 p.m. | Concert: 7 p.m.
Bluegrass icon Del McCoury returns to The Newton Theatre with the Del McCoury Band. Over a career spanning more than six decades, McCoury has become one of the genre's defining voices after launching his career with Bill Monroe's Blue Grass Boys in 1963. Formed in its current lineup during the 1980s when sons Ronnie McCoury (mandolin) and Rob McCoury (banjo) joined the group, the band has earned multiple GRAMMY Awards, 10 International Bluegrass Music Association Entertainer of the Year honors, and induction into the Grand Ole Opry. The current lineup also includes Alan Bartram and Christian Ward. Reserved seating starts at $80.
Artimus Pyle Band: Honoring Ronnie Van Zant's Lynyrd Skynyrd
Saturday, October 17, 2026
Doors: 7 p.m. | Concert: 8 p.m.
The Artimus Pyle Band brings a tribute to the music of Lynyrd Skynyrd led by Artimus Pyle, the final surviving drummer from the band's classic lineup and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee with Lynyrd Skynyrd. The concert celebrates the music and legacy of frontman Ronnie Van Zant through performances of the Southern rock band's iconic catalog. Reserved seating starts at $52.50.
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