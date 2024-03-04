THE TEMPEST: A SURROUND SOUND ODYSSEY by Knock at The Gate Brings Shakespeare's Beloved Play to Life

Theater buffs should know about Knock at the Gate that produces narrative, immersive 3D audio experiences. The company is currently streaming William Shakespeare’s The Tempest: A Surround Sound Odyssey wonderfully adapted and directed by New Jersey native, Joseph Discher. We had the pleasure of a recent listening experience. Designed for the dark and a pair of headphones, it can also be enjoyed during your commute, when taking a walk, or relaxing out of doors. People from around the world have already been engaged by Knock at the Gate’s presentations.

In The Tempest: A Surround Sound Odyssey, the magic of The Bard’s text is impeccably performed. Add the authentic sound effects and you’ll be captivated by each exciting moment.

Prior to listening, it is advisable to know a little bit about the adventurous story. In The Tempest, Prospero, Miranda's loving father, uses his magic to create a great storm to trouble the survivors of a shipwreck, including the King of Naples and Antonio, Prospero's deceitful brother. Prospero's slave, the strange creature Caliban has a plan to rid himself of his master. But Prospero’s servant, the spirit, Ariel, works to thwart the murderous plot. There are other characters in The Tempest that elevate the story.

The impressive company of thespians includes Hale Appleman as Ariel; Emily Skeggs as Miranda; Joel de la Fuente as Prospero; and Derek Wilson as Caliban. Rounding out the cast are Michael Daly, Sean Hudock, Greg Jackson, Maurice Jones, Raphael Nash Thomspon, Shane Taylor, Patrick Toon. Their dramatic talents bring The Tempest to full life.

The Creative Team has done a great job of developing just the right sounds to complement the listening experience. The Soundscape is by Leigh Roberts; Associate Sound Designer is Kristina Tevdoradze; Sound Editor and Associate Sound Designer is Rider Q Stanton; and the Production Coordinator is Denise Cardarelli.

We commend Knock at the Gate producers Joseph Discher and Sean Hudock for creating this innovative way for people to engage in theatre. We suggest our readers look for their future projects and productions.

Due to popular demand, Knock at the Gate producers Joseph Discher and Sean Hudock have announced a two-week extension of The Tempest: A Surround Sound Odyssey is now available to stream virtually through Saturday, March 16. Virtual seating takes place each night. Streams begin at 8:00 PM ET and are available for 72 hours following. Tickets for the stream are $9.99 and are available for purchase at www.knockatthegate.com. The broadcast is available worldwide on all internet connected devices with a dimmable screen and a pair of headphones. Audiences will receive a link and password to access the listening portal prior to the broadcast. For more information, visit www.knockatthegate.com and follow them on Instagram @knowckatthegate.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Knock at the Gate