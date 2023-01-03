THE SKIRMISH Returns To Haddonfield On June 3, 2023

Today, Haddonfield's popular revolutionary war reenactment and colonial festival announced the date for its annual event: The Skirmish will take place on June 3, 2023.

The Skirmish brings history books to life with a day of Revolutionary War soldiers, horses, clashes between colonists and redcoats, family friendly programming, music, and important moments from South Jersey and Haddonfield's history in the founding of the U.S.

On Saturday, June 3, 2022, the British will invade Haddonfield and be challenged by Continental troops, just as they did 245 years ago -- in June 1778. Redcoats on horseback will charge, muskets will be fired, and The Continentals will try to "annoy" and slow down the redcoats before they head off to the Battle at Monmouth. The clash and a day-long event surrounding it takes place on and around Kings Highway, Haddonfield's main street.

The Skirmish, an outdoor, free event, has been running since 2014.

Schedule of Events:

June 3, 2023

9 a.m.: Redcoats begin "looting and pillaging" Haddonfield

11:00 a.m. Brief clash between Redcoats and Continentals on Kings Highway

2 p.m.: The Skirmish, featuring redcoats on horseback, muskets, and Revolutionary War reenactors on Kings Highway

Activities throughout the day:

Open house at the Indian King Tavern, where New Jersey officially became a state

Meet character and soldier reenactors

Pillory prisoners

Sword fighting lessons from Sword and Swagger

Free colonial caricatures

Washington Crossing Fifes and Drum performance

Town criers spread the news

Colonial era "penny portraits" done by silhouette artist Ted Steussy at the Indian King Tavern (charge applies)

Children's pony rides

Historic exhibits and History Faire at the Masonic Temple

Breakfast with the Colonial Troops (charge applies)

In 1777, the New Jersey Assembly, fleeing from the British, met in session at Haddonfield's Indian King Tavern and declared that the "Colony" of New Jersey was now the State of New Jersey (per https://haddonfieldhistory.org/). Both British and American forces encamped at Haddonfield or marched through it during various campaigns. Lafayette was among the leaders of the Revolution who was known to have stayed in the town during the war. In 1903, the Indian King Tavern became the first historic site purchased by the State of New Jersey. More on Haddonfield's revolutionary history here.