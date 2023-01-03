Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE SKIRMISH Returns To Haddonfield On June 3, 2023

The Skirmish brings presents a day of Revolutionary War soldiers, horses, clashes between colonists and redcoats, family friendly programming, music, and more.

Jan. 03, 2023  
THE SKIRMISH Returns To Haddonfield On June 3, 2023

Today, Haddonfield's popular revolutionary war reenactment and colonial festival announced the date for its annual event: The Skirmish will take place on June 3, 2023.

The Skirmish brings history books to life with a day of Revolutionary War soldiers, horses, clashes between colonists and redcoats, family friendly programming, music, and important moments from South Jersey and Haddonfield's history in the founding of the U.S.

On Saturday, June 3, 2022, the British will invade Haddonfield and be challenged by Continental troops, just as they did 245 years ago -- in June 1778. Redcoats on horseback will charge, muskets will be fired, and The Continentals will try to "annoy" and slow down the redcoats before they head off to the Battle at Monmouth. The clash and a day-long event surrounding it takes place on and around Kings Highway, Haddonfield's main street.

The Skirmish, an outdoor, free event, has been running since 2014.

Schedule of Events:

June 3, 2023

  • 9 a.m.: Redcoats begin "looting and pillaging" Haddonfield

  • 11:00 a.m. Brief clash between Redcoats and Continentals on Kings Highway

  • 2 p.m.: The Skirmish, featuring redcoats on horseback, muskets, and Revolutionary War reenactors on Kings Highway

Activities throughout the day:

  • Open house at the Indian King Tavern, where New Jersey officially became a state

  • Meet character and soldier reenactors

  • Pillory prisoners

  • Sword fighting lessons from Sword and Swagger

  • Free colonial caricatures

  • Washington Crossing Fifes and Drum performance

  • Town criers spread the news

  • Colonial era "penny portraits" done by silhouette artist Ted Steussy at the Indian King Tavern (charge applies)

  • Children's pony rides

  • Historic exhibits and History Faire at the Masonic Temple

  • Breakfast with the Colonial Troops (charge applies)

In 1777, the New Jersey Assembly, fleeing from the British, met in session at Haddonfield's Indian King Tavern and declared that the "Colony" of New Jersey was now the State of New Jersey (per https://haddonfieldhistory.org/). Both British and American forces encamped at Haddonfield or marched through it during various campaigns. Lafayette was among the leaders of the Revolution who was known to have stayed in the town during the war. In 1903, the Indian King Tavern became the first historic site purchased by the State of New Jersey. More on Haddonfield's revolutionary history here.



NJPAC Hosts 2023 Dance Performances Including 50th Anniversary Of Pilobolus, Riverdance, A Photo
NJPAC Hosts 2023 Dance Performances Including 50th Anniversary Of Pilobolus, Riverdance, And More
NJPAC has announced its 2023 dance performances includes 50th Anniversary of Pilobolus, 25th Anniversary of Riverdance, Alvin Ailey, and more.
The Ritz Theatre Company to Kick Off the New Year With Lerner & Loewes CAMELOT Photo
The Ritz Theatre Company to Kick Off the New Year With Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT
With their season now in full swing, The Ritz Theatre Company gets set to usher in the New Year with a new take on Camelot, the soaring, award-winning musical by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe revolving around the legendary love triangle of King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot.
Applications Are Now Open For The Spring 2023 Session of CSCs Young Performers Workshop Photo
Applications Are Now Open For The Spring 2023 Session of CSC's Young Performers Workshop
 Centenary Stage Company is now accepting applications for the Young Performer's Workshop 2023 Spring Session, running February 18 through June 4 and the deadline to apply is February 17.
Nutley Little Theatre Presents GROSS INDECENCY: THE THREE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDE Photo
Nutley Little Theatre Presents GROSS INDECENCY: THE THREE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDE
Nutley Little Theatre presents Gross Indecency: the Three Trials of Oscar Wilde, By Moisés Kaufman, directed by L.A. Mars.  

More Hot Stories For You


Young Playwrights Competition 2023 Now Accepting EntriesYoung Playwrights Competition 2023 Now Accepting Entries
January 3, 2023

The Theater Project, an award-winning professional company and incubator for rising talent, is once again reaching out to creative young people in New Jersey with its 21st annual Young Playwrights Competition.
THE SKIRMISH Returns To Haddonfield On June 3, 2023THE SKIRMISH Returns To Haddonfield On June 3, 2023
January 3, 2023

Today, Haddonfield's popular revolutionary war reenactment and colonial festival announced the date for its annual event: The Skirmish will take place on June 3, 2023.
The Ritz Theatre Company to Kick Off the New Year With Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOTThe Ritz Theatre Company to Kick Off the New Year With Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT
January 3, 2023

With their season now in full swing, The Ritz Theatre Company gets set to usher in the New Year with a new take on Camelot, the soaring, award-winning musical by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe revolving around the legendary love triangle of King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot.
Applications Are Now Open For The Spring 2023 Session of CSC's Young Performers WorkshopApplications Are Now Open For The Spring 2023 Session of CSC's Young Performers Workshop
January 3, 2023

 Centenary Stage Company is now accepting applications for the Young Performer's Workshop 2023 Spring Session, running February 18 through June 4 and the deadline to apply is February 17.
Nutley Little Theatre Presents GROSS INDECENCY: THE THREE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDENutley Little Theatre Presents GROSS INDECENCY: THE THREE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDE
January 3, 2023

Nutley Little Theatre presents Gross Indecency: the Three Trials of Oscar Wilde, By Moisés Kaufman, directed by L.A. Mars.  
share