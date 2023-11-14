THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS Comes to Mercer County Community College This Week

Audiences are in store for a unique experience for the senses and the mind when the Mercer County Community College's (MCCC) multiple award-winning Theater and Dance programs present "The Seven Deadly Sins," Nov. 17-19.

"The Seven Deadly Sins" features four original, one-act plays and three dance numbers designed to allow students to explore the fun and dark sides of human nature. The performance is a unique collaboration with professional artists from Passage Theater, Moving Productions, New York City playwrights, and area playwrights.

"What I love about this project - its concept - is that I can give many creatives an opportunity to make new work: choreographers, directors and playwrights," said Jody Gazenbeek-Person, Theater and Dance coordinator at MCCC. "This production takes you all over the map - there are ideas that will explode the mind."

Student performances at MCCC's Studio Theater have proven to be launching pad for several award-winning productions, as Theatre and Dance students have been invited to participate in the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival for the past four years, with awards that include Excellence in Devised Theater and Ensemble Acting. Topics of performances have included mass incarceration, love gone wrong, and reflections on 9/11. Invariably, like "The Seven Deadly Sins," these award-winning productions were launched on the MCCC campus.

Cast and crew members for "The Seven Deadly Sins" includes: Angel Wallace, Bordentown, NJ; Ben Fogg, Ewing, NJ; Brendaliz Gonzalez, Pemberton, NJ; Brittany Felauer, Hamilton Township, NJ; Danúbia Vilar, Kearny, NJ; Jackson Siegel, West Windsor, NJ; Jawn Julian, Trenton, NJ; Jordan Shutz, Chesterfield, NJ; Jordyn Brianna Candari Navata, Hamilton Township, NJ; Julmary Vargas, East Windsor, NJ; Ka'Niya Horton, Hamilton Township, NJ; Lucas Swanhart, Barnegat, NJ; Ludnie Monique, Hamilton Township, NJ; Maggie Gronenthal, Lawrenceville, NJ; Melissa Bari Hemel, Hightstown, NJ; Micah Goldschmidt, Princeton Junction, NJ; Peyton Eggers, Yardville, NJ; Ronald Macedo, Hightstown, NJ; Sarah Kristensen, Hopewell Township, NJ; Sean Robbins, Lawrenceville, NJ; Shayna Ryan, Allentown, NJ; Trinity Anjelic Miller, Trenton, NJ; Valmiki Rajan, Trenton, NJ; Vanessa Rubin, Hamilton Township, NJ; Zhi Sharpe, Ewing, NJ; and Zlatin Ivanov, East Windsor, NJ.

Performances for "The Seven Deadly Sins" will be Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 19, at 1:30 p.m. at MCCC's Studio Theater, adjacent to the college's Kelsey Theatre on the West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road. Tickets are $20-$22 and can be purchased through the Kelsey Theatre box office and may be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the Kelsey Box Office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. - noon, at (609) 570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the theater. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website or call the box office for a brochure.