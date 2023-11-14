THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS Comes to Mercer County Community College This Week

Performances run November 17-19.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Cast Set for ELF at Algonquin Arts Theatre Photo 2 Cast Set for ELF at Algonquin Arts Theatre
Teaneck High School to Present Two One-Act Plays This Month Photo 3 Teaneck High School to Present Two One-Act Plays This Month
Mercer County Community College President to Make Her Kelsey Theatre Stage Debut In PARFUM Photo 4 Mercer County Community College President to Make Her Kelsey Theatre Stage Debut In PARFUMERIE

THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS Comes to Mercer County Community College This Week

THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS Comes to Mercer County Community College This Week

Audiences are in store for a unique experience for the senses and the mind when the Mercer County Community College's (MCCC) multiple award-winning Theater and Dance programs present "The Seven Deadly Sins," Nov. 17-19.

"The Seven Deadly Sins" features four original, one-act plays and three dance numbers designed to allow students to explore the fun and dark sides of human nature. The performance is a unique collaboration with professional artists from Passage Theater, Moving Productions, New York City playwrights, and area playwrights.

"What I love about this project - its concept - is that I can give many creatives an opportunity to make new work: choreographers, directors and playwrights," said Jody Gazenbeek-Person, Theater and Dance coordinator at MCCC. "This production takes you all over the map - there are ideas that will explode the mind."

Student performances at MCCC's Studio Theater have proven to be launching pad for several award-winning productions, as Theatre and Dance students have been invited to participate in the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival for the past four years, with awards that include Excellence in Devised Theater and Ensemble Acting. Topics of performances have included mass incarceration, love gone wrong, and reflections on 9/11. Invariably, like "The Seven Deadly Sins," these award-winning productions were launched on the MCCC campus.

Cast and crew members for "The Seven Deadly Sins" includes: Angel Wallace, Bordentown, NJ; Ben Fogg, Ewing, NJ; Brendaliz Gonzalez, Pemberton, NJ; Brittany Felauer, Hamilton Township, NJ; Danúbia Vilar, Kearny, NJ; Jackson Siegel, West Windsor, NJ; Jawn Julian, Trenton, NJ; Jordan Shutz, Chesterfield, NJ; Jordyn Brianna Candari Navata, Hamilton Township, NJ; Julmary Vargas, East Windsor, NJ; Ka'Niya Horton, Hamilton Township, NJ; Lucas Swanhart, Barnegat, NJ; Ludnie Monique, Hamilton Township, NJ; Maggie Gronenthal, Lawrenceville, NJ; Melissa Bari Hemel, Hightstown, NJ; Micah Goldschmidt, Princeton Junction, NJ; Peyton Eggers, Yardville, NJ; Ronald Macedo, Hightstown, NJ; Sarah Kristensen, Hopewell Township, NJ; Sean Robbins, Lawrenceville, NJ; Shayna Ryan, Allentown, NJ; Trinity Anjelic Miller, Trenton, NJ; Valmiki Rajan, Trenton, NJ; Vanessa Rubin, Hamilton Township, NJ; Zhi Sharpe, Ewing, NJ; and Zlatin Ivanov, East Windsor, NJ.

Performances for "The Seven Deadly Sins" will be Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 19, at 1:30 p.m. at MCCC's Studio Theater, adjacent to the college's Kelsey Theatre on the West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road. Tickets are $20-$22 and can be purchased through the Kelsey Theatre box office and may be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the Kelsey Box Office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. - noon, at (609) 570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the theater. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website or call the box office for a brochure.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
HOLIDAYS WITH THE FLIP SIDE Comes to Vivid Stage in December Photo
HOLIDAYS WITH THE FLIP SIDE Comes to Vivid Stage in December

Kick off the holiday season with Vivid Stage, at their annual Holidays with the Flip Side show. Traditional holiday stories and characters are turned on their heads by Vivid’s house improv team, The Flip Side, on December 2 at 8:00 pm at the Oakes Center in Summit. 

2
Brazilian Legend Caetano Veloso Returns to NJPAC in April Photo
Brazilian Legend Caetano Veloso Returns to NJPAC in April

Brazilian legend Caetano Veloso returns to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark on Saturday, April 6,2024 at 8:00 p.m.

3
PEPPA PIGS SING-ALONG PARTY Comes to State Theatre New Jersey Photo
PEPPA PIG'S SING-ALONG PARTY Comes to State Theatre New Jersey

State Theatre New Jersey presents Peppa Pig's Sing-Along Party on Saturday, December 2 at 1pm and 5pm. 

4
Wharton Arts Appoints Gina Caruso as New Executive Director Photo
Wharton Arts Appoints Gina Caruso as New Executive Director

The Wharton Arts Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of Gina Caruso as its new Executive Director, effective November 13, 2023. Caruso was unanimously approved by Wharton Arts' Board of Trustees following a four-month nationwide candidate search.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE Video
Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE
Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview Video
Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview
Watch Hannah Waddingham & Jason Sudeikis Perform 'Shallow' Video
Watch Hannah Waddingham & Jason Sudeikis Perform 'Shallow'
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
[POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents [POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents "THE THREE HOLIDAY TENORS"
Presbyterian Church in Westfield (12/09-12/10)Tracker
The American Dream in New Jersey The American Dream
Mayo Performing Arts Center (1/21-1/21)
GREASE in New Jersey GREASE
Algonquin Arts Theatre (5/10-5/19)
The Scarlet Letter in New Jersey The Scarlet Letter
Two River Theater (2/03-2/25)
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
State Theatre New Jersey (2/25-2/25)
Peter and the Wolf in New Jersey Peter and the Wolf
Roy Irving Theater (11/18-11/18)
Sondheim Tribute Revue in New Jersey Sondheim Tribute Revue
StageWorks at Studio 237 (2/29-3/10)
The Sound of (Black) Music in New Jersey The Sound of (Black) Music
McCarter Theatre Center (11/17-11/17)
The American Dream in New Jersey The American Dream
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1/18-1/18)
Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich in New Jersey Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich
Count Basie Center for the Arts (1/13-1/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You