THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Live Shadowcast is Coming to Parsippany Arts Center
The event will take place on October 16, 2026.
By: Chloe Rabinowitz
Lomotion Live is bringing a live, immersive shadowcast experience of The Rocky Horror Picture Show to the Parsippany Arts Center on October 16 at 8:00 p.m., with doors opening at 7:30 p.m.
Presented in partnership with Cosmic Light Rocky Horror, the evening will be a high-energy celebration of the cult classic featuring a live shadowcast experience that invites audiences to become part of the action.
Fans of The Rocky Horror Picture Show can expect an evening filled with outrageous characters, music, dancing, audience participation, and the irreverent spirit that has made the show a beloved cult phenomenon.
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