THE NUTCRACKER, The Temptations and More Come To NJPAC This Holiday Season

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) knows that connection to loved ones is what the holiday season is all about now more than ever.

NJPAC, known for bringing world-class entertainment close to home, presents new family and holiday shows "to kids from one to 92" to enjoy this holiday season! Some of the great shows are Lindsey Stirling performs harmonious covers and classics in her new holiday show, the Snow Waltz Tour (December 7). Lightwire Theater's A Very Electric Christmas (December 13) is performed in complete darkness with electroluminescent costumes, puppets, and scenery. NJPAC's original holiday extravaganza,

The Hip Hop Nutcracker (Dec.17), remixes and reimagines Tchaikovsky's ballet with supercharged hip-hop choreography. The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine's: The Nutcracker holiday spectacle transports audeinces to a dazzling winter wonderland in this exceptional matinee performance. Cirque Dreams Holidaze (December 26) lights up the 2022 holiday season with its famous and electrifying stage spectacular! PAW Patrol Live: "The Great Pirate Adventure" (December 30 and 31st) brings the animated pups to life on a pirate-themed adventure and so much more! For a full listing, see below.



Tickets to see these exciting holiday and family shows are on-sale now and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.



BOYZ II MEN

Saturday, November 26, 2022 @ 8PM

$60.50 - 120.50

Prudential Hall

Nobody does R&B like Boyz II Men. With the smoothest of smooth harmonies, they redefined love songs and slow jams for an entire generation. "End of the Road," "I'll Make Love to You," "One Sweet Day," "Motownphilly," "On Bended Knee"...their list of hits goes on and on. Don't miss this night of romantic throwbacks with Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman.



ALTON BROWN: BEYOND THE EATS!

Sunday, November 27, 2022 @ 3PM

$39.50 - $79.50

Prudential Hall

The host of Food Network's Cutthroat Kitchen Alton Brown returns to NJPAC with his new Holiday show. See him mix together science, music, food, and festive fun into two hours of pure entertainment. In Alton Brown Live Beyond Eats!, fans can expect comedy, talk show antics, multimedia presentations, and music (yes, he sings). For this 2022 tour, Brown may also add a slew of fresh ingredients, including new puppets, new songs, plus bigger (and potentially more dangerous) experiments.



LINDSEY STIRLING: SNOW WALTZ TOUR

Wednesday, December 7, 2022 @ 8PM

$50.50 - $110.50

Prudential Hall

Stirling's unique interpretation of beautifully nostalgic holiday music will be more dynamic than ever - intertwining dance, trapeze, lyra, and aerial all while delivering an impeccable violin performance. Lindsey's new Christmas album Snow Waltz is out October 7th via Concord. Featuring eight classic covers and five original tracks, Snow Waltz delivers Stirling's immersive arrangements and mesmerizing melodies but with a seasonal twist, featuring songs that promise to be the perfect soundtrack for the holiday season.



NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON

Thursday, December 8, 2022 @ 7:30PM

$39.50 - $199.50

Prudential Hall

Spend a thought-provoking evening with astrophysicist, professor and New York Times best-selling author Neil deGrasse Tyson of the Hayden Planetarium. The author of the new book Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization will discuss how having a "cosmic perspective" profoundly influences what we think and feel about science, culture, politics and life itself. Take a journey to the far reaches of the universe in this cosmically fascinating conversation.



RECYCLED PERCUSSION

Friday, December 9th, 2022 @ 7PM

$30 - $35

Victoria Theater

The turbo-charged drummers of Recycled Percussion create their own unique brand of high-energy "junk rock" by transforming everyday objects into percussive instruments.

This mind-blowing, immersive show expands the boundaries of modern percussion by incorporating items like power tools, ladders, buckets, trash cans and a whole lot more, turning them into incredibly expressive musical instruments. And at every performance, you get a drumstick and an unusual instrument so you can join in the fun.



THE TEMPTATIONS & THE FOUR TOPS

December 10, 2022 @ 8PM

$49 - $79

Prudential Hall

We "heard it through the grapevine" that The Temptations and The Four Tops are headed to NJPAC for one night only! Put a smooth groove in your step with these two Motown supergroups. Backed by a tight rhythm section and blazing brass ensemble, every song is a solid gold hit. Bring your sweetie, bring your grandkids-you're guaranteed to smile and sing along 'til it's time to go home!

LIGHTWEAR THEATER PRESENTS: A VERY ELECTRIC CHRISTMAS

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 @ 7PM

$30

Victoria Theater

Light up the holidays with this magical family show! Lightwire Theater's A Very Electric Christmas is performed in complete darkness with electroluminescent costumes, puppets and scenery. Kids and adults will both be dazzled by the glow-in-the-dark stagecraft, as the North Pole comes to life with soaring birds, dancing toy soldiers and a sparkling Christmas tree. This story of family, friendship and hope is set to timeless holiday hits, from classic (The Nutcracker) to contemporary (Mariah Carey).



WILLY CHIRINO & LEONI TORRES

Friday, December 16, 2022 @ 8PM

$50.99 - $160.99

Prudential Hall

Join Cuban singers Willy Chirino and Leoni Torres for an epic salsa concert. GRAMMY winner and Latin GRAMMY nominee Willy Chirino has been bringing his unique Miami Sound to the world for 40 years, with 30+ albums and dozens of unforgettable songs, including fan favorite "Nuestro Día (Ya Viene Llegando)." Last year, Leoni Torres was nominated for his first Latin GRAMMY for the album Alma Cubana, and he released his newest album Canten this spring. Willy and Leoni recently collaborated on the heartfelt song "Para Mi Viejo," and they'll join forces once again onstage at NJPAC.



THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER

Featuring MC Kurtis Blow

Saturday, December 17, 2022 @ 2PM & 7:30PM

$25 - $75

Prudential Hall

Tchaikovsky's 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, will

present two spectacular performances celebrating the show's 10th season. Adding to the excitement - inspired by the live stage show, the Original Special "The Hip Hop Nutcracker" from Disney Branded Television will stream this holiday season, only on Disney+. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of the beloved story from traditional 19th century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City.



THE STATE BALLET THEATRE OF UKRAINE PRESENTS: THE NUTCRACKER

Sunday, December 18, 2022 @ 3PM

$39 - $89

Prudential Hall

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine's holiday spectacle transports you to a dazzling winter wonderland in this exceptional matinee performance. Step into choreographer Andrei Litvinov's magical world of toy soldiers and colorful characters. The beautiful costumes, spectacular sets, and enchanting choreography of Tchaikovsky's beloved musical score will create an unforgettable memory for you and your loved ones this holiday season!



CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE

Monday, December 26, 2022 @ 7PM

$49 - $99

Prudential Hall

Cirque Dreams Holidaze lights up the 2022 holiday season with its popular and electrifying stage spectacular! This critically acclaimed extravaganza is a Broadway musical and new cirque adventure wrapped into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family. Over 300 imaginative costumes, 20 world-class astonishing acts, the finest singers, original music and seasonal favorites celebrate Thanksgiving, Chanukah, Christmas and New Year's in a two-hour, breathtaking spectacle. Audiences of all ages will marvel at soaring acrobatics, gravity-defying feats and extravagant theatrical production numbers.



PAW PATROL LIVE!

Friday, December 30, 2022 @ 10AM, 2PM, 6PM

Saturday, December 31, 2022 @ 10AM

$23 - $159

PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" is an action-packed, music-filled production. The PAW Patrol is back and on a roll in person and LIVE on stage! Ryder and your favorite pups have been working hard to get back on the road and they are ready to roll to Newark, New Jersey In this production, the heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. Do not miss this PAWsome opportunity to see the whole pack in this live touring stage performance.