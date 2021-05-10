THE MOST INCREDIBLE THING to be Presented by Pleasant Valley Productions & the Mac-Haydn Theatre

Pleasant Valley Productions in collaboration with the Mac-Haydn Theatre will present a developmental production of David Maglione's newest musical work, The Most Incredible Thing. This project is a commissioned piece for the Children's Theater season at the Mac-Haydn Theatre, located in Chatham, New York. After being postponed last year due to Covid19, the team behind this production could not be more excited to finally bring it to the OSPAC in West Orange, New Jersey.

The piece is based on the Hans Christian Anderson short story of the same name. While the show is based on a work in the public domain, Maglione has set the adaptation in his original "Kingdom of Merideh," a universe that serves as the setting for many of his children's theater stories. The Most Incredible Thing marks the second part of what has been conceived as a five part series.

John Saunders, Producing Artistic Director of the Mac-Haydn, serves as the show's stage director. He is joined by musical director Bruce De La Cruz (Clifton, NJ) and choreographer Amy Calzone (Succassana, NJ.) All three are long time friends and collaborators of Maglione.

The cast is led by Kelly Gabrielle Murphy (Fiddler on the Roof B'way National Tour) who plays Rebeka. Joining her is Julie Galorenzo, David Rolando, Chris Frazier, Joseph Gottfried, Michael Gioia, Tyler Pearson, Susan Ramirez, Angel Harrison, Joe Christianson, Lawrence Dandridge, Lyle Dungee, Joelle Zazz, Danielle Pennisi, and Marcus McPherson.

Bruce De La Cruz, who is also responsible for original orchestrations, will be accompanied by a string trio: Violin played by Tristan Aniceto, Lydia Paulos on Cello, and Magda Kress plays the Double Bass.

The show will feature an original clock design by Andrew Gmoser, sound design by Brad Zuckerman, and costuming by Emily Spateholts and the Mac-Haydn Theatre. The show is stage managed by Emily Neimeyer.

THE MOST INCREDIBLE THING

Saturday, May 22nd

1pm - Interpreted to ASL

4pm

Tickets are free of charge and the gates open about 45 minutes before the show. Donations to offset the cost of this production are greatly appreciated and can be made at any time during your visit at the theater. There is plenty of parking available at the OSPAC, just across the street from the main gate.

Strict COVID-19 Protocol is in place to ensure safety at all events. Masks and physical distancing will be required. This information will be made available prior to each event, as the status of these guidelines are constantly evolving. Please check our website prior to attending an event.

