THE KELSEY HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA is Coming to MCCC's Kelsey Theatre

It's the ultimate holiday celebration in song when Off-Centre Stages presents "The Kelsey Holiday Extravaganza (Remixed)," Dec. 20-22 at the Kelsey Theatre on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Campus.

It's the last weekend before the holidays to experience the ultimate holiday celebration when Off-Centre Stages presents an electrifying concert-style show that brings together the magic of the season. From the heartwarming melodies of Christmas to the vibrant tunes of Hanukkah and beyond, a lineup of talented singers will deliver an unforgettable mix of classic and modern holiday hits.

The ensemble cast of regional talent includes Allana Harrell and Ella Rogers, both of Hamilton Township, N.J.; Emily Ewig and Mark Shifton of Lawrence, N.J.; Felix Ramos of Burlington Township, N.J.; Gina Maria Drigant of Langhorne, Pa.; Isabella Romeo DiSantillo of Freehold, N.J.; Joey Wilson of Yardville, N.J.; Kadance Robinson of Hamilton Square, N.J.; Megan Moyers of Stratford, N.J.; Rielle Lewis of Chesterfield, N.J., and Reba Dellangelo.

Dates and showtimes for "The Kelsey Holiday Extravaganza (Remixed)" are Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Kelsey Theatre on MCCC's West Windsor Campus.

