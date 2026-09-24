THE GRAVEYARD GIRLS to Make East Coast Premiere at interACT Theatre Productions
The theatrical horror comedy stars Maki Iman, Melissa Mugica, and May Riekenberg.
This Halloween season, interACT Theatre Productions will present the East Coast Premiere of The Graveyard Girls, a theatrical horror comedy by Tommy Jamerson, directed by Nicholas J. Clarey.
Featuring original incidental and scene-change music by Edward A. Bean, The Graveyard Girls runs October 9 through 24, 2026 at the Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts in Maplewood, New Jersey.
Best friends Lauree, Sydney, and Nancie have an annual Halloween tradition: sneaking into an abandoned graveyard and competing to tell the most terrifying story around the campfire. But when Nancie's love interest joins the festivities, the evening takes an unexpected turn. Stories meant to be make-believe begin to feel disturbingly real.
Blending dark humor, theatrical scares, friendship, and three frightening tales told around the fire, The Graveyard Girls explores what happens when the line between storytelling and reality begins to disappear.
The production stars Maki Iman as Lauree, Melissa Mugica as Sydney, May Riekenberg as Nancie, and Michael McBride as Jack, with Jerry Narciso, Nat Gennace, Joe Miceli, Botond Ekler-Szabo, Ruth Rooney, Joel Redmount, Andre Fleming, Addie Kriegel, Arielle Waller, Emily Martin, Christine Melina, Jillana Kucey, Sophia Rounsavill, and Lital Knoll.
The creative team includes Assistant Director Ricky Cortez; Producers Serena Marie Smith, Brittany Reese, and Tommy Jamerson; Stage Manager Tommy Barbara; Assistant Stage Manager Ellie Schuckman; Technical Director Douglas Reese; Fight Director Craig Hill; Intimacy Director Amanda Castro-Conroy; Costumer Leila Tai Brown; Lighting Designer Danny Viola; Sound Designer Alex Post; Props Designer/SFX Props Creator Johanna Hill; Props Director Lisa Tasch; Program Designer Mark Aquilino; Social Media Director Sabrina Santoro; Box Office Manager Dawilla Madsen; and Production Photographer Gabrielle Williams. Clarey also serves as Set Designer.
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