THE GRAVEYARD GIRLS to Make East Coast Premiere at interACT Theatre Productions

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This Halloween season, interACT Theatre Productions will present the East Coast Premiere of The Graveyard Girls, a theatrical horror comedy by Tommy Jamerson, directed by Nicholas J. Clarey.

Featuring original incidental and scene-change music by Edward A. Bean, The Graveyard Girls runs October 9 through 24, 2026 at the Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts in Maplewood, New Jersey.

Best friends Lauree, Sydney, and Nancie have an annual Halloween tradition: sneaking into an abandoned graveyard and competing to tell the most terrifying story around the campfire. But when Nancie's love interest joins the festivities, the evening takes an unexpected turn. Stories meant to be make-believe begin to feel disturbingly real.

Blending dark humor, theatrical scares, friendship, and three frightening tales told around the fire, The Graveyard Girls explores what happens when the line between storytelling and reality begins to disappear.

The production stars Maki Iman as Lauree, Melissa Mugica as Sydney, May Riekenberg as Nancie, and Michael McBride as Jack, with Jerry Narciso, Nat Gennace, Joe Miceli, Botond Ekler-Szabo, Ruth Rooney, Joel Redmount, Andre Fleming, Addie Kriegel, Arielle Waller, Emily Martin, Christine Melina, Jillana Kucey, Sophia Rounsavill, and Lital Knoll.

The creative team includes Assistant Director Ricky Cortez; Producers Serena Marie Smith, Brittany Reese, and Tommy Jamerson; Stage Manager Tommy Barbara; Assistant Stage Manager Ellie Schuckman; Technical Director Douglas Reese; Fight Director Craig Hill; Intimacy Director Amanda Castro-Conroy; Costumer Leila Tai Brown; Lighting Designer Danny Viola; Sound Designer Alex Post; Props Designer/SFX Props Creator Johanna Hill; Props Director Lisa Tasch; Program Designer Mark Aquilino; Social Media Director Sabrina Santoro; Box Office Manager Dawilla Madsen; and Production Photographer Gabrielle Williams. Clarey also serves as Set Designer.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 07 Hrs 13 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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