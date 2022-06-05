THE FARNSWORTH INVENTION Arrives at HacPac

"The Farnsworth Invention" is one of Aaron Sorkin's rarely performed plays. There's a reason for that... the play, an historical story about the invention of television starting in 1929, was originally written as a screenplay. So its structure is unusual for a play. There are some 28 scenes that are quickly cut between, it has 62 individual parts that are played by an ensemble of perhaps 20 actors, and the script is at times quite technical requiring a mastery of scientific terms by cast members. But it was that challenge and an intriguing story that drew Teaneck New Theatre Director John Fraissinet to the project. His first job was working at CBS, where he developed interest in the history of TV, and the script jumped out at him.

The plot: two ambitious visionaries, RCA mogul David Sarnoff and boy genius farmboy Philo T. Farnsworth race against each other to be the first to patent a workable TV device. Separated by two thousand miles, each knows that if he stops working, the other will gain the edge. Sorkin uses similar storytelling for Farnsworth as to what he used for his recent hit on Broadway, "To Kill a Mockingbird". The two leads take turns as storytellers. They narrate to the audience, engage with each other directly and join scenes telling their own stories... creating an interactive and gripping narrative. Sam Petricone as David Sarnoff and Joey Nasta as Philo T. Farnsworth evolve throughout and build the show to a faceoff ending. The large ensemble cast portrays the key moments in TV's development. There are laughs, intrigue, education and drama across the two acts.

The talented cast portraying the 62 characters include: Arthur Carlson, Jonathan Deck, Laura DiCerto, Marisa Dolkart, Nathan Kossoy, Beatriz Esteban-Messina, Ian Evans, Donna Fraissinet, Ann Grippo, Eddie Honan, Brian Laub, Victoria Lopez, Rebecca Lopkin, Grace Lyttle, Richard Pearson, Jack Pignatello, Alexis Saarela, Michael Semon, Tara Spinelli and Ashley Teel.

The Farnsworth Invention will be performed at HacPac in Hackensack Friday June 10th at 8pm, Saturday June 11th at 2pm and 8pm and Sunday June 12th at 2pm. An additional week of performances will take place at Studio Playhouse in Montclair Friday June 17th at 8pm, Saturday June 18th at 8pm and Sunday June 19th at 2pm.

For more information go to TeaneckNewTheatre.org.