THE DROWSY CHAPERONE to Open at Margate Community Church This Summer

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Fool Moon Theatre Company's production of the Tony Award-winning madcap musical THE DROWSY CHAPERONE will be performed on July 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26 at the Margate Community Church, 8900 Ventnor Parkway, Margate. The entrance is on Thurlow Avenue. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. Ticket prices are $35 regular admission, $30 for seniors, and $25 students.

Winner of five Tony Awards, THE DROWSY CHAPERONE is a loving send-up of the Golden Age musical, featuring one show-stopping song and dance number after another. Hailed by New York Magazine as 'The Perfect Broadway Musical,' THE DROWSY CHAPERONE is a masterful meta-musical and a loving parody of 1920s American screwball musical comedies that is both hilarious and poignant. It's South Jersey's MUST SEE show of summer 2026.

“THE DROWSY CHAPERONE is an ingenious story about how a Broadway musical comes to life in a die-hard theater fan's apartment and helps him find joy and purpose in life,” said director Paul Herron. “Plus it's chockfull of laughs and terrific dance routines.”

Topping the cast is Mike Palmreuter as the obsessed theater fan, Nick Efstatos and Erin Maegerle as the star-crossed lovers, Mark Sarto as the harried Broadway producer, Chikita Wallace as the ditsy matron and Joey Mangum as the drowsy chaperone. “A truly stellar cast,” Herron said, “and the ensemble is made up of exceptionally talented young performers.” Joe Lazarus designed and created the set. Rob Tucker is the musical director, and Francesca Merlino is the choreographer.

Join the cast and creative team for a TALKBACK after the July 19 matinee to discuss THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, local theater and how you can get involved with Fool Moon Theatre.

Advance tickets are online at foolmoontheatre.org. Cash, check, credit cards, and Venmo will be accepted for tickets at the door. For group sales, text 609-457-0903.

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