THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Comes to Music Mountain Theatre

Music Mountain Theatre will continue their 2021 season with The Diary of Anne Frank running March 5 - 21. The Theatre will continue at 35% indoor capacity while also offering the options to stream at home. For the safety of patrons, The Theatre blocks off seats to allow for social distancing between groups.

The Diary of Anne Frank is one of the most famous and haunting stories to emerge from the 20th Century. The memoirs of this young Jewish girl, forced to hide for nearly two years to escape Nazi persecution, are an essential part of how we remember one of the darkest periods of our human history. The script by Goodrich and Hackett draws from previously unpublished parts of Anne Frank's real-life diary, allowing the audience to experience Anne in a way that breathes life into this passionate, complex young woman, allowing us to share her relatable experience of adolescence as a familiarly modern teenager.

Showtimes are Friday at 8:00pm, Saturday at 3:00, and Sunday at 3:00. Music Mountain Theatre has remained committed to the mission of enriching, educating, and entertaining the community through the appreciation of the arts during this difficult time.

The Theatre strives to provide a safe environment for all with rigorous cleaning procedures and more recently, the installation of state-of-the-art air scrubbers to increase indoor air quality and reduce contaminants. For more information on our safety protocols or to purchase a ticket, visit www.musicmountaintheatre.org or call (609) 397-3337.