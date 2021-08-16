THE BURLESQUE SHOW to Return to The Music Box Theater at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Atlantic City's preeminent The Burlesque Show, featuring a talented, sexy, and hilarious cast of dancers, performers and comedians, is returning to The Music Box theater at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. An experience exclusive to Borgata, and a longtime favorite for guests looking for a little naughty fun, this year, the sexy and spectacular revue will be staging its "Best Of" production, showcasing its most popular routines from years past. Performances will run every Thursday beginning Sept. 9 through Dec. 23, 2021*. On sale now, tickets are $34.99 each and can be purchased online at www.theborgata.com. Ticket prices do not include applicable service charges. *There will be no performance on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25.

The fun and highly entertaining, fast-paced revue frames classic vaudeville blackout skits and a unique variety of acts with Burlesque-themed dance production numbers, presenting Burlesque star entertainers from around the globe. The cast's acts are filled with plenty of adult jokes, show-stopping choreography, and...lots of costumes coming off!

Along with a multitude of sparkling rhinestone trimming and tassels from the stars of the show, this contemporary take on a Burlesque production gains its bedrock footing by focusing on a more theatrical experience with utilizing vignettes, breathtaking choreography, and hilarious blackout comedy sketches all framed together with stunning top shelf costumes and scenic elements.