THE BASEMENT YARD PODCAST LIVE to Come to NJPAC in Newark

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New Jersey Performing Arts Center has announced that The Basement Yard podcast is back on tour and will be making a highly anticipated stop at NJPAC on Friday, January 15th, 2027, at 8:00 PM. Comedy fans and podcast enthusiasts alike are invited to enjoy an unforgettable, one-of-a-kind live experience with the beloved co-hosts Joe Santagato and Frank Alvarez.

Hosted by lifelong friends Joe Santagato and Frank Alvarez, The Basement Yard has become a phenomenon in the comedy podcast world, known for its unfiltered hot takes, heated debates, and hilarious crowd participation. With millions of devoted fans, the show consistently delivers laughter, insight, and entertainment that keeps audiences coming back for more.

The Basement Yard's popularity continues to soar, having already sold out legendary venues including Radio City Music Hall and Madison Square Garden. Their dynamic chemistry and engaging style earned them the prestigious Best Overall Ensemble award at the 2026 iHeartPodcast Awards, cementing their status as top performers in the industry.

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