THE HEALING FREQUENCY TOUR to Come to NJPAC with Matt McCusker

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New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present comedian Matt McCusker will bring his highly anticipated Healing Frequency Tour to Newark on Friday, November 20, at 8:00 p.m. McCusker, acclaimed for his unique blend of humor and philosophical insight, promises an evening of laughter and reflection that is not to be missed.

Known to fans as "The Shaman," Matt McCusker has made waves in the comedy world with his thought-provoking takes on masculinity, wellness, relationships, and fatherhood. He co-hosts Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast alongside Shane Gillis, the #1 Patreon podcast globally and a frequent leader on Spotify's Comedy Charts. McCusker's comedic reach extends even further as a regular guest on top podcasts like Joe Rogan and Theo Von.

His stand-up specials, A Humble Offering (Netflix) and The Speed of Light (YouTube), have earned widespread acclaim and a growing fanbase. Whether on stage or behind the mic, McCusker delivers humor that heals and entertains.

Matt McCusker's Healing Frequency Tour will take place at NJPAC on Friday, November 20 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 26, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets online at www.njpac.org, by phone, or in person at the NJPAC Box Office. Early reservations are highly recommended, as shows are expected to sell out quickly.

NJPAC is dedicated to bringing world-class entertainment to Newark and the greater New Jersey community. With a vibrant lineup of performances and events, NJPAC continues to be a premier destination for arts and culture. About NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, New Jersey, is among the largest performing arts centers in the United States. It is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey — where Great Performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. As New Jersey's anchor cultural institution, NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts.

NJPAC has attracted more than 12 million visitors (including more than two million children) since opening its doors in 1997 and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. Visit njpac.org for more information.

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