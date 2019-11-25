THANKSGIVING COMEDY FEST Comes To King's Theatre This Weekend

SJ Presents announces the Thanksgiving Comedy Fest on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

Escape the madness of holiday shopping at this uproarious evening featuring some of stand-up's biggest stars: DeRay Davis (of Fox's Empire and FX's Snowfall), Tony Rock (HBO's All Def Comedy), Jess Hilarious (Fox's Rel) and Drew Fraser (HBO's P. Diddy's Bad Boys of Comedy). Stand-up comic Smokey Suarez ( Comedy Central 's Russell Simmons Presents Stand-Up at the El Rey) is your host!

Stand-up sensation-turned-actor DeRay Davis is known to television audiences for his role as Jermel, Taraji P. Henson's cousin and go-to hitman on the Fox series, Empire. He's also starred in two top-rated stand-up specials, DeRay Davis: Power Play on Showtime, and DeRay Davis: How to Act Black on Netflix. Davis also stars in the hit series Snowfall, currently in its third season on FX. His big-screen credits include Semi-Pro (with Will Ferrell ), Imagine That (with Eddie Murphy ), and 21 Jump Street(with Channing Tatum and Johnny Depp ).

Tony Rock (Chris' younger brother) is proof positive that comedy runs in the family. He most recently toured with Mike Epps on the Platinum Comedy Tour, was part of the Festival of Laughs with Sommore, and crossed the country with his own Tony Rock Live! club tour. He starred in the CBS series Living Biblically, and has become one of the most in-demand hosts on television, including stints on HBO's All Def Comedy, BET's Black Card Revoked and Apollo Live, and NBA TV's The Warm Up.

Jess Hilarious has been featured on MTV's Wild 'n Out and HBO's All Def Comedy in addition to various appearances on VH1 and BET. she has opened for comedy legends like Martin Lawrence , Rickey Smiley, Mo'Nique, and Mike Epps , and last year made her network television debut starring opposite Lil Rel Howry and Sinbad on FOX's Rel.

Drew Fraser's unique, high-energy and side-splitting humor is sure to crack your ribs. His career took off hosting Amateur Night at the Apollo Theater and doing warm-ups for TV shows, such as The Queen Latifah Show. He has co-hosted P. Diddy's Bad Boys of Comedy, Def Comedy Jam, Bad Boys of Comedy, and Comic View.





