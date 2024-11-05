TAYLOR MADE Live Taylor Swift Tribute to be Presented at Mile Square Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MILE SQUARE THEATRE will present the return of TAYLOR MADE BAND to their stage! Taylor Made: A Live Tribute to Taylor Swift will play ONE DAY ONLY at Mile Square Theatre for two performances. The shows will be on Sunday, November 17 at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 and available now.

“Taylor Made thrilled audiences in the spring, and we are so excited to welcome them back!” The band, featuring Nikki Nelson, Mike Hellriegel, Matt Ciliberto, and Paul Sand, will perform hits by Taylor Swift, take pictures with audience members, and have friendship bracelets for sale in the lobby of MIle Square Theatre. Passionate about community engagement, the show will send 15% of its proceeds to Hoboken Children's Library.

Taylor Made: A Live Tribute to Taylor Swift is ONE DAY ONLY: Sunday, November 17. 12:30 and 2:30pm. Tickets are $40 and are now available online. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater a half hour before the performance.

MILE SQUARE THEATRE was founded in 2003 as a non-profit professional theatre. MST's mission is to enrich and engage the region through the production of professional theatre and innovative arts education. MST produces professional theatre year round, including shows for young audiences and our annual festival of plays about baseball, 7th Inning Stretch

