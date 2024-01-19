Symphony in C Presents Romantic Harp Featuring Daniel Benedict Next Month

New Jersey-based young professionals orchestra Symphony in C presents harp player Daniel Benedict in the program Romantic Harpon Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. at Rutgers-Camden Center for the Arts’s Gordon Theater. Daniel Benedict, who is the Principal Harpist of Symphony in C and is currently attending The Curtis Institute of Music, performs Renié’s Harp Concerto on a program alongside Mendelssohn’s The Hebrides and Symphony No.1, Op. 11 led by Symphony in C’s Music Director, Noam Aviel.

"Excitement fills the air as we kick off the new year with Symphony in C's rising stars and growing enthusiastic audience!” said Symphony in C’s Music Director, Noam Aviel. “I am looking forward to rewarding rehearsals and concerts that will enhance our connection as an ensemble, team, and community. Our Romantic Harp program, with the captivating beauty of Renié's Harp Concerto and the elevated spirit of Mendelssohn's music, will undoubtedly leave every listener inspired."

Symphony in C’s Virtuosi Series continues, highlighting Symphony in C musicians in an intimate chamber music setting at Haddonfield United Methodist Church, with Mozart & Halvorsen String Trios on Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. The concert includes Halvorsen’s Passacaglia for Violin and Viola (after Handel) and Mozart’s Divertimento for String Trio, K. 563. The Virtuosi Series concludes on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. with Saint-Saëns & Fauré Piano Quartets featuring Saint-Saëns’s Piano Quartet in B-flat Major, Op. 41 and Fauré’s Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor, Op. 15.

Throughout the season, Symphony in C also continues its Music Matters! Educational Outreach Programs including the Symphony in C Youth Orchestra, All-South Jersey Audition Clinics, Symphony Summer Camp, school instrumental lessons at all four Catholic Partnership Schools, and its newest program at the Octavius Catto School in Camden that will include Meet the Instruments, instrumental lessons, and Music Together.