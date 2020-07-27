Suzanne Dawson Performs Live For East Lynne Theater's TALES OF THE VICTORIANS

"Tales of the Victorians" continues every Thursday from 4:00 PM - 4:45 PM, produced by the Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company. This year, these performances are in a shaded backyard where an audience of 25 can be socially distanced, and performers are using microphones. Every week, it's a different performance. On July 30, ELTC's Summer Theater students, ages 11-15, will perform a "Pandemic Ballet," directed by Stahlhuth, after only three hours of rehearsals.

On August 6, Suzanne Dawson will read two monologues by the famous writer and actor Ruth Draper (1884-1956).

Before the solo shows of Lily Tomlin and Whoopi Goldberg, there was the originator of the "character monologue," Ruth Draper. For 40 years she performed humorous and touching scenes with great precision, filled with a diverse array of characters from charwomen to divas. Dawson first performed an evening of Draper's monologues with Karen Case Cook, directed by Stahlhuth, in 2012. ELTC was only the second production company allowed to produce this work since Draper. Most recently, Dawson and Stahlhuth portrayed the Brewster sisters in ELTC's "Arsenic and Old Lace." Dawson performed in ten ELTC productions, and has also worked in off-Broadway shows, national tours, and regional theater including Florida Studio Theatre, Buffalo Arena, The Alliance in Atlanta, and Paper Mill Playhouse.

The only way to find out the Cape May location for "Tales of the Victorians," is to make a reservation by calling 609-884-5898 or e-mailing eastlynneco@aol.com. The cost is a minimum donation of $5.00, paid with cash, at the door. As usual at ELTC, ages 12 and under are free.

ELTC is making the following requests: please wear a mask, and sit where socially-distanced seats have been placed. They'll not be serving drinks and food, but guests may bring a beverage. No restroom facilities will be available.

Meanwhile, by popular demand, ELTC is adding to its "Tales of the Victorians" - at home. The newest edition is Lee O'Connor reading "A Cowboy Prayer" (1906) by Charles Badger Clark, Jr. Coming soon will be James Rana reading "Casey at the Bat" (1888) by Ernest Lawrence Thayer and Gayle Stahlhuth reading "The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County" (1865) by Mark Twain. "Tales" - at home are on ELTC's YouTube channel, at tinyurl.com/eltc-youtube.

To learn more about ELTC's "Tales of the Victorians," visit www.tinyurl.com/ELTC-tales. Visit www.eastlynnetheater.org, for updates on virtual readings, including "Not Above a Whisper" that will be available on YouTube from August 18 - 21.

ELTC's productions would not be possible without the support of season sponsors Curran Wealth Management, La Mer Beachfront Resort, The Washington Inn, The Henry Sawyer Inn, Fins Bar and Grille, and The Henry Sawyer Inn, plus funding from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, and contributions from many other businesses and friends.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You