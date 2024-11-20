Surflight Theatre To Present HOLIDAYS WITH THE JERSEY TENORS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Surflight Theatre is continuing their 2024 Concert Series with Holidays with the Jersey Tenors! A festive December concert with the very popular Jersey Tenors. Get in the mood with holiday hits as well as some Jersey Tenor favorites.

The Jersey Tenors are the newest Opera/Rock Mash-up sensation and will be performing many Holiday hits, traditional and new as well as creating an explosive blend of iconic Opera classics alongside Rock ‘N Roll greats like Queen, Elton John, and Bon Jovi – to name but a few. But! They are also Jersey Proud — and they do not forget where they came from, so they highlight some of Jersey's finest like Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen, Kool and The Gang, and even Jersey Girl Whitney Houston! Whether it's a theatrical production, corporate entertainment event, private event, party entertainment, or an outdoor concert…these four charming wise guys will Raise the Roof with their powerful voices…and you'll be singing along before yous guys know it. Forgettaboutit!!

This will be a festive, fabulous concert to celebrate this glorious season with music.

To purchase tickets; go to www.surflight.org, or call (609)492-9477. Group pricing available.

Comments