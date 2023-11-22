Surflight Theatre Announces 2024 Season Of BROADWAY AT THE BEACH!

Surflight has announced their 75th Year of Broadway at the Beach. Even though Beach Haven is quiet in the early year Surflight will be starting with an ever popular Comedy Night January 13th, 7:30 pm.

It is sure to uplift that post holiday let down! Later the month the Beach Haven School will be presenting their school musical Aladdin Jr January 26th and 27th. Starlight performing Arts will be presenting their Show for student actors Grades 3-8, The Year of Frog and Toad Kids on February 2, and 3rd. President's Weekend will see Winslow Music of the Eagles will perform February 17th and 18th. The full season is as follows:

Million Dollar Quartet

May 30-June 16

If you grew up listening to any of the hitmakers that were discovered by Sam Phillips, you won't want to miss out on seeing Million Dollar Quartet. The musical Million Dollar Quartet is based on the auspicious meeting between four of the greatest rockers of all time in 1956 at Sun Records in Memphis. The men were Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley, and for one night only they jammed together.

South Pacific

June 19-July 7

During World War II, Nellie, a nurse from Arkansas, falls in love with a local French estate owner, Emile. Meanwhile, Lt. Joe Cable denies himself the fulfillment of a future with an innocent girl with whom he's fallen in love. When Emile is recruited to accompany Joe on a dangerous mission that claims Joe's life, Nellie realizes that life is too short not to seize her own chance for happiness. An iconic song list includes: Some Enchanted Evening, Bali Ha'I, I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair and many others.

Footloose

July 9-28

Big-city teenager Ren relocates from Chicago to the small rural town of Bomont, where its inhabitants have imposed an unjust ban on Rock 'n' Roll and dancing. Feeling trapped and confused, Ren tries to fit in; however, he will soon find himself neck-deep in trouble when beautiful Ariel Moore, the preacher's daughter, catches his eye. Now, to convince the city council to lift the ban on dancing, Ren has no choice but to fight prejudice and the community's fire-and-brimstone preacher through dance. But is Ren fighting a losing battle?

Titanic

July 30-August 18

Epic and majestic, with moments of heartbreaking intimacy - the musical play examines the causes, the conditions and the characters involved in this ever-fascinating drama. This is the factual story of that ship–of her officers, crew and passengers – and the tragic story of the beautiful ship herself.

Head Over Heels

Aug 20-September 1

Head Over Heels is the bold new musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q and Spring Awakening. This laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980's all-female rock band The Go-Go's, including the hit songs, “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Vacation,” Belinda Carlisle's “Heaven is a Place on Earth” and “Mad About You.” A modern musical fairy tale where once-upon-a-time is right now, it follows the escapades of a royal family who set out on a journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction. New York Magazine calls it “a clever, delightful, bubbly, exuberant party!

Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road

Sept 4-15

Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road is a new musical journey that tells the story of six friends and the one man who brought them together. The musical is told completely through the sophisticated music of Hoagy Carmichael. The seven friends weave a story of camaraderie and shifting relationships through four decades in America: the early years of ragtime, jazz and blues; the romance of New York in the 1930's; the tumultuous and uncertain years of the World War II era; and the post-war Golden Age of Hollywood—all while walking down Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road.

The Great American Trailer Park Musical

Sept 18-29

At the Armadillo Acres trailer park in Starke, Florida, high school sweethearts Norbert and Jeannie have settled into a loveless marriage, complicated by Jeannie's unwillingness to leave her trailer since the abduction of her son two decades prior. Norbert has purchased tickets for the couple to watch the Ice Capades as a present for their upcoming anniversary, in hopes of coaxing Jeannie out of the trailer. Soon arriving in town is Pippi, a stripper on the run from her abusive boyfriend, hoping the drama at Armadillo Acres will distract everyone else from her plight to allow her to live in peace.

Steel Magnolias

Oct 2-6

Truvy Jones runs a successful beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies in the neighborhood have a standing Saturday appointment. Along with her anxious and eager assistant, Annelle, Truvy styles the hair of many of the women about town. As the women of Chinquapin make their way over life's many hurdles together, they find comfort (and a fair amount of verbal ribbing) in one another.

Daddy Long Legs

Oct 9-13

Jerusha Abbott is the “Oldest Orphan in the John Grier Home” until a mysterious benefactor decides to send her to college to be educated as a writer. Required to write him a letter once a month, she is never to know the benefactor's identity – so she invents one for him: Daddy Long Legs. It is a “rags-to-riches” tale of newfound love. Features music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominated composer/lyricist, Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre), and Tony-winning librettist/director, John Caird (Les Misérables)

Miracle on 34th Street the Musical

Nov 30-December 15

Single mother, Doris Walker, doesn't want her six-year-old Susan's head filled with romantic notions. Their neighbor, Fred Gailey, tries to woo Doris by charming Susan and taking her to see Santa Claus at Macy's, where Doris works. Doris is not impressed, but when it turns out that Macy's Santa may, in fact, be the real Kris Kringle, a wave of love spreads across New York City that melts even the most cynical hearts. Filled with humor, spectacle and such beloved songs as Pinecones and Hollyberries, It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas and My State, My Kansas, this joyous, heartwarming musical is pure family entertainment.

New Year's Eve Bubbly Bash with the RAVE ONS – American Bandstand Evening: December 31, 5:00 and 8:00 pm

Also this year will be the beloved Children's Theatre shows playing Wednesdays-Sundays from June 26-Labor Day at 6pm. Shows include Snow White, Peter Pan, Little Mermaid among others and this year Frozen Jr. Specifically geared to ages 2-10 and 45 minutes to an hour long these shows are often the first introduction to live theatre for children. Summer musical theatre camps and the Mini ShowPLace experience for children will continue.

Several Concerts and Comedy nights are also on the schedule all summer long including the Jersey Tenors songs of the Movies, The One Hit Wonderers, The popular Edwards Twins, Puppy Pals Live, Family Comedy of Taylor Mason and Mike Marino.

And new for this year, The Show Place Singing Ice Cream Parlour will be having a 5 pm seating Wednesday through Sunday, prior to the 6 pm Children's Theatre Show.