Submissions Still Open for Jersey City Comedy Festival

Feb. 07, 2023  
Art House Productions has announced the return of the Jersey City Comedy Festival. This event is organized by Executive Artistic Director Meredith Burns, Co-Producer Rich Kiamco, and the Art House staff. Submissions to be considered for the Comedy Festival lineup are open.

After a two year hiatus, the Jersey City Comedy Festival (JCCF) due to the pandemic, the fest will be back June 7, 8, 9, and 10. Submit your stand-up video at www.jerseycitycomedyfestival.com for the opportunity to be selected for the 2023 JCCF.

Selected comedians will perform 4.5 minutes in one showcase on either JUNE 7, 8, or 9 between 6:30PM - 10:30PM where they will be seen by an industry judge and audience. Two comics will advance from each showcase (1 audience pick + 1 industry pick) to perform 6 minutes in the final 'Best Of The Fest' show on Saturday, June 10, 8:00PM - 10:00PM. This year's winners (1 audience pick + 1 industry pick) will each receive a $500 cash prize. Industry winners will get spots at clubs in NJ and NYC. All 10 finalists will receive multiple spots at The Laugh Tour Comedy Club in Jersey City.

"The Jersey City Comedy Festival was a fantastic experience - the shows were all super fun and I got to meet lots of great people. It was also the very first comedy festival not to reject me, so they clearly have an eye for talent." - Isabel Hagen, Two Appearances -The Tonight Show, Just For Laughs

Submission deadlines/fees:

FEB 1- MAR 1, 2023 | Late Submissions: $30

Jersey City Comics*

DEC 19 - MAR 1, 2023 | $10 fee

*with proof of Jersey City residency

For more information about submissions and the Jersey City Comedy Festival, please visit jerseycitycomedyfestival.com or contact us at jccf@arthouseproductions.org



