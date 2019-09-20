Steve Trevino Announced At Union County Performing Arts Center

Union County Performing Arts Center presents comedian Steve Treviño on Saturday, September 28th at 9:00 p.m. at the Main Stage in Rahway, NJ.

Steve Treviño is fast becoming one of the country's hottest comics and the new voice for the 21st century Mexican American. Finding his way from a Hispanic upbringing in a small South Texas town to living his dream in Hollywood, has infused Treviño's comedy with a "TEX-MEX" sensibility, yet as a performer he has a uniquely American voice that transcends anything about ethnicity, making him universally relatable. Outside of being a national headliner, Treviño has made memorable appearances on The Late Late Show, Comics Unleashed and BET Comic View, among others.

In his latest special, Til Death, Steve Treviño gives a bitingly honest take on the day-to-day joy of marriage, kids, and living life with your best friend.

The Union County Performing Arts Center's Main Stage is located at 1601 Irving Street in Rahway, NJ.

Tickets, starting at $20.00, can be purchased at www.ucpac.org/events, in person at the Box Office, or by calling 732.499.8226. The Box Office can be reached via email at boxoffice@ucpac.org.





