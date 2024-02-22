State Theatre New Jersey's MILK & COOKIES Set For This March and May

State Theatre New Jersey has announced the spring performances for the storytelling and music series, Milk & Cookies. Included in the lineup this spring is Suzi Shelton on Saturday, March 9 and Amelia Robinson of Mil's Trills on Saturday, May 18. Each show includes a 10am and a 12pm performance. For ages three to eight, this program is the perfect way to introduce young children to the magic of live performance. The 12pm shows are sensory-friendly performances specially designed to provide a safe, welcoming environment for kids on the autism spectrum or with sensory sensitivities. Tickets are $5 and include a cookie and carton of milk after the show for every child.

Suzi Shelton

For more than a decade, Suzi Shelton has been recognized as a voice in independent family music, and a leading figure in the NYC children’s music scene. She has four solo albums under her belt along with multiple hit singles frequently played on the radio (and everywhere you listen to your music), and a popular livestream show called Sing with Suzi featuring special guests from around the globe that is watched in over 70 countries! Shelton will be joined by NYC guitarist Jeff Litman. As Brooklyn Spectator noted, “When Suzi Shelton takes the stage with her guitar and her band, you know that something special is about to happen.”

Mil’s Trills

Mil’s Trills is a Brooklyn-based children's music project dedicated to creating positive inclusive experiences that strive to engage and embrace young audiences and families through music. Through joyful live shows, albums, a collaborative songwriting web series, they work to find new creative ways of bringing people together towards an equitable and peaceful global community.

Mil’s Trills is based in Brooklyn, NY and led by Grammy® nominated producer Amelia Robinson who writes and performs original lively tunes on her electric ukulele with the help of a rotating cast of musical guests. Together, they have released three award-winning albums; Everyone Together Now! celebrating community, Now That We're Friends... fostering friendship through open minds and compassionate hearts, and Ridiculous Nonsense (Parents’ Choice GOLD, NAPPA) promoting the value of PLAY in the development of confident, active, and mindful global citizens. Robinson’s fourth album, Let It Out, (Sept ’21) and supplemental social emotional curriculum helps youth identify, accept, understand, and process emotions. Robinson is the recipient of the 2018/2019 Jubilation Foundation Fellowship for individuals who have exceptional talent for helping young people feel fully alive through rhythm, and a Brooklyn Arts Council Grant (since ’20) to create a kids open mic night series for the Brooklyn community.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.