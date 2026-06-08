State Theatre New Jersey's A NIGHT IN LIGHTS Gala Raises Over $304,000

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State Theatre New Jersey has announced that its A Night in Lights Annual Benefit Gala raised more than $304,000 in support of the organization's mission to make live performing arts experiences accessible to communities across New Jersey.

Held May 30 at The Heldrich Hotel in New Brunswick, the annual fundraiser supports State Theatre New Jersey's arts education programs, subsidized ticketing initiatives, and accessibility efforts designed to ensure the arts remain affordable and available to all audiences.

The 2026 gala was co-chaired by STNJ Board Members and Johnson & Johnson alumnae Eileen Harkins and Alma Scott.

As part of the evening's festivities, State Theatre New Jersey presented its inaugural Spotlight Awards, recognizing individuals whose work has expanded access to the arts and strengthened community engagement throughout the state.

This year's honorees included acclaimed jazz musician and educator Svetlana Shmulyian, founder of STNJ's Swing Makes You Sing! Jazz Residency program, and Craig Werner, State Theatre New Jersey's Master Electrician and Lighting Designer, whose decades of service have helped shape the organization's artistic legacy.

"We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming generosity of our supporters at this year's Gala," said State Theatre New Jersey President and CEO Sarah Chaplin. "The vital funds raised this evening will directly power our inclusive programming—from free veteran tickets to subsidized school performances—bringing the joy of the arts to those who need it most."

Funds raised through the gala support a variety of community programs, including subsidized admission to STNJ's Performances for Schools series, complimentary tickets for veterans and active-duty service members, $10 DiscoveryTix for Families First Program participants and Medicaid cardholders, and sensory-friendly performances designed to welcome audiences of all abilities.

Through these initiatives, State Theatre New Jersey continues its efforts to provide inclusive arts experiences that educate, inspire, and connect communities through live performance.

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