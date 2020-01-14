State Theatre New Jersey is Celebrating Black History Month With Three Shows

State Theatre New Jersey presents three amazing shows in February 2020 to celebrate Black History Month including a Tony® Award-winning musical, a Grammy® Award-winning vocal group from South Africa, and a Grammy® Award-winning R&B group.

Kicking things off in February on January 30-February 1 is the unforgettable and intensely moving revival of an American classic, The Color Purple. On February 4, the five-time Grammy® Award-winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo returns to New Brunswick with their uplifting vocal harmonies and signature dance moves. On February 13, State Theatre presents one of the most iconic R&B groups in music history, Boyz II Men in a one-night only concert event featuring their greatest hits. For more information on State Theatre performances, visit STNJ.org/events or call Guest Services at 732-246-7469.

The Color Purple

Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 8pm

Friday, January 31 at 8pm

Saturday, February 1 at 2pm & 8pm

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and Academy® Award-nominated feature film, the Tony®-winning musical The Color Purple leaves its mark on the soul. This joyous American classic about a young woman's journey to love and triumph in the American South has conquered Broadway in an all-new "ravishingly reconceived production that is a glory to behold" (The New York Times). Tickets range from $40-$98.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 8pm

For over 50 years, South Africa's five-time Grammy® Award-winners, Ladysmith Black Mambazo have warmed the hearts of audiences worldwide. With a deep respect for both their cultural and personal history, Ladysmith is ever-evolving with an eye toward their long musical legacy. Since the world discovered their powerful a cappella vocals from Paul Simon's Graceland album, the original members have welcomed a younger generation in their mission, passing along the tradition of storytelling and spreading a message of peace, love, and harmony to millions of people the world over. Anointed "South Africa's cultural ambassadors to the world" by Nelson Mandela, Ladysmith is led by the four sons of group founder Joseph Shabalala. Tickets range from $19-$45.

Boyz II Men

Thursday, February 13, 2020, 8pm

With an astounding 60 million albums sold, Grammy® Award-winners Boyz II Men have redefined popular R&B with their timeless hits filled with smooth harmonies and enduring themes including "End of the Road," "I'll Make Love to You," "One Sweet Day," "Motownphilly," "Water Runs Dry," "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday," and "On Bended Knee." In addition to four Grammy® Awards, the group has won a nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three MTV Awards, and three Billboard Awards. Tickets range from $49-$129.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit us online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 6pm; Saturday from 1pm to 5pm; and at least three hours prior to curtain on performance dates unless otherwise specified. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.





