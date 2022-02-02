State Theatre New Jersey and New Jersey Symphony Present CASABLANCA in Concert This Month

State Theatre New Jersey and New Jersey Symphony present Casablanca in Concert with the New Jersey Symphony on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 3pm at the newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey. The classic film will feature live orchestral accompaniment by the New Jersey Symphony, led by conductor Constantine Kitsopoulos. Tickets range from $39-$89.

Critics and audiences consider the iconic 1942 romantic film Casablanca-starring Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, and Paul Henried-one of the greatest films of all time. Roger Ebert wrote that Casablanca's climax "combines suspense, romance, and comedy as they have rarely been brought together on the screen."

The New Jersey Symphony connects with the people and diverse communities of New Jersey through the power of live symphonic music to inspire, entertain, and educate. Internationally renowned Music Director Xian Zhang has garnered critical acclaim on the podium and has deepened New Jersey Symphony's commitment to presenting diverse voices that reflect the communities the Symphony serves.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.