State Theatre New Jersey Presents THE COLOR PURPLE

State Theatre New Jersey presents the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival The Color Purple for four performances from January 30 to February 1, 2020. Tickets range from $40-$98.

Based on the Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Warner Bros. / Amblin Entertainment motion picture, The Color Purple is adapted for the stage by Tony- and Pulitzer-winner Marsha Norman with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray. Tony Award-winning director and scenic designer John Doyle (Sweeney Todd, Company) recreates his award-winning work for the national tour, alongside costumes by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting by Jane Cox, sound by Dan Moses Schreier and wig & hair design by Charles G. LaPointe. Musical supervision is by Darryl Archibald, with music direction by Jonathan Gorst.

The revival of The Color Purple opened to great acclaim in summer 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and moved to Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on November 10, 2015. The Color Purple went on to win two 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, two Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, the 2017 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and a Daytime Emmy. The Color Purple played 483 performances on Broadway, closing on January 8, 2017.

Cast members for The Color Purple include Mariah Lyttle as Celie, Sandie Lee as Shug Avery and Chédra Arielle as Sofia. They will be joined by Andrew Malone as Mister, as well as New Jersey natives Brandon A. Wright (Newark) as Harpo and Nashka Desrosiers (West Orange) as Nettie.





