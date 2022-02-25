State Theatre New Jersey Presents RAIN - A Tribute To The Beatles, March 11

State Theatre New Jersey presents RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles performing The Best of Abbey Road on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 8pm. Tickets range from $35-$95.

In celebration of the anniversary of Abbey Road, RAIN will bring the greatest hits of this epic recording to life, in addition to all your Beatles favorites. This mind-blowing performance takes audiences back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is "the next best thing to seeing the Beatles" (Associated Press). The RAIN cast includes Steve Landes, Paul Curatolo, Aaron Chiazza, Alastar McNeil, and Mark Beyer.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.