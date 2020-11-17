Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

State Theatre New Jersey Presents Music Online Trivia Night

Article Pixel

The virtual event will take place on Wednesday, January 13th, 2021 at 7:00 PM.

Nov. 17, 2020  

State Theatre New Jersey Presents Music Online Trivia Night

Attention music lovers! It's time to put your music knowledge to the test with Music Online Trivia Night! Trivia will include questions on Grammy Award-winning songs and artists and Billboard chart-topping hits from the 1960s to today!

Proceeds support State Theatre's Community Engagement programs. Celebrate music's biggest hits through the decades with music lovers from all over the country! The first-place winner gets bragging rights, a $150 State Theatre gift certificate, and a State Theatre swag bag. The second-place winner gets a State Theatre swag bag.

Your participation is a donation to State Theatre New Jersey's Community Engagement programs. Donate What You Can-a minimum donation of $5 allows you to participate, larger donation amounts are greatly appreciated!

Details:

Wednesday, January 13th, 2021 at 7:00 PM

Event Page: https://www.stnj.org/event/music-online-trivia-night

Tickets: Minimum donation of $5

All Ages



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Join Nikki Renee Daniels at Her Upcoming Birdland Jazz Concert!
  • Exclusive: Lillias White Sings 'The Oldest Profession' as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Available On Demand!
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Alice Ripley's Virtual Concert!
  • 21 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!