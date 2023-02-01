State Theatre New Jersey Presents LLAMA LLAMA LIVE! This Weekend

State Theatre New Jersey presents the musical Llama Llama Live! on Sunday, February 5 at 1pm. This new musical is inspired by the bestselling Llama, Llama Red Pajama series by Anna Dewdney and the new Netflix series. Tickets range from $19-$29.

Award-winning playwright-composer-lyricist Austin Zumbro (Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site the Musical) has written a panoply of clever tunes in a variety of styles to create a fun-filled, contemporary musical that expresses the imagination of childhood for both children and adults to enjoy, including a song about the history of sleepwear through the ages.

About the Show

Families can join in the fun when Llama bursts into his bedroom looking frantically for his favorite red pajamas. Mama, hearing the commotion, comes upstairs with Llama's pajamas in the laundry basket to ask about his day-his very first day at school-and put him to bed. But when she goes downstairs to do the million things that busy mothers have to do at the end of the day, Llama is too wiggly to fall asleep, and besides, he's thirsty. He howls for Mama to come back up, but she doesn't arrive. Will she ever return?

"What's amazing about the Llama Llama books," said Director Nina Meehan, "is that they are telling a story about a normal child who is going through scary moments about growing up and has to learn how to take care of himself in the simplest ways to feel safe, comfortable and become a little bit more independent. What we're doing with this musical is to bring to life some of those situations, as Llama learns that, if he's a bit anxious, he can calm down and not have a total mental breakdown at this very moment. Llama is already living in an imaginary world, but sometimes that scary shadow is just an old towel and a baseball bat left on the floor. We're just helping him deal with the choices he has made."

