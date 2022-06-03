The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Kraftwerk 3-D as part of their North American tour on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 8pm. This Kraftwerk concert brings together music, 3-D visuals, and performance art. Tickets range from $45-$160.

In April 2022, Kraftwerk released their Remixes compilation album. The compilation showcases Kraftwerk's immense influence on Club and DJ culture, techno, and all forms of electronic dance music. Featuring 19 official remixes, it collates Kraftwerk's own remixes alongside contributions from some of the world's biggest DJ's and producers including François Kervorkian, William Orbit, Etienne de Crécy, Orbital, Underground Resistance, DJ Rolando, and Hot Chip. The remixes are taken from various Kraftwerk's music from 1991-2021.



Kraftwerk was started in 1970 by Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider as a multimedia project. They set up their Kling Klang Studio in Düsseldorf, Germany, where they conceived and produced all Kraftwerk albums. By the mid-1970s, Kraftwerk had achieved international recognition for their revolutionary electronic soundscapes and their musical experimentation with robotics and other technological innovations. With their visions of the future, Kraftwerk created the soundtrack for the digital age. Using innovative techniques, synthetic voices, and computerized rhythms, their compositions have had a major international influence across a huge range of music genres: from electro to hip-hop, from techno to synth-pop, and beyond.

In their live performances, Kraftwerk-Ralf Hütter, Henning Schmitz, Fritz Hilpert, and Falk Grieffenhagen-make vivid their belief in the contributions of both man and machine. In recent years, starting with the 2012 retrospective of their catalogue at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, Kraftwerk have returned full circle to their origins within the Düsseldorf art scene of the late 1960s. The 3-D concert series at MoMA was followed by further presentations at Tate Modern Turbine Hall in London, Akasaka Blitz in Tokyo, Sydney Opera House, Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, Foundation Louis Vuitton in Paris, Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin, and Guggenheim Museum Bilbao. In 2014, Ralf Hütter and his former partner were honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. The group celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2020, and, in 2021, Kraftwerk were recognized for their ground-breaking work with their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.