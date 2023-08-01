State Theatre New Jersey Presents Gary Clark Jr., August 27

Steeped in the grand tradition of the American songbook, Gary Clark Jr. has emerged as a 21st-century rock 'n' roll messiah.

State Theatre New Jersey and The Bowery presents Gary Clark Jr. on Sunday, August 27 at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $59-$199. 

 

Steeped in the grand tradition of the American songbook, Gary Clark Jr. has emerged as a 21st-century rock 'n' roll messiah; a blues virtuoso who blends in reggae, punk, R&B, hip-hop, and soul, re-shaping the genre for our time. He's been performing since he a kid in Texas but made global waves in 2014 following his first Grammy Award: Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Please Come Home” from his 2012 debut Blak And Blu. 

 

Clark ascended to greater heights in 2019 with his third full-length album, the sensual and socially conscious This Land, which hit #6 on the Billboard Top 200, his third consecutive Top 10 debut. This Land garnered acclaim from The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and many more. Clark topped bills at festivals and venues like the Hollywood Bowl, made appearances sharing the stage with The Rolling Stones, and performed at the White House for the Obamas. 

 

In 2020, Clark cleaned up at the Grammys, taking home Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song (“This Land”), and Best Contemporary Blues Album. He performed “This Land” backed by The Roots during the ceremony, releasing the live version as a single. To date, Clark has six Grammy nominations and four wins. He has performed on national TV, making stops at Saturday Night Live, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and more. Clark is currently working on a follow-up to This Land, continuing to experiment and push the possibilities of American roots music. 

 

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply. 

  

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. “Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey” can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a nonprofit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances. 

 

State Theatre New Jersey's programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant funding has been provided by the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners through a grant award from the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund. 




