State Theatre New Jersey Presents Free Summer Movie Series

The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey has announced the return of the Free Summer Movies Series. Movies featured in this year's series include Raya and the Last Dragon on July 19, Luca on July 26, Space Jam: A New Legacy on August 2, Encanto on August 9, and In the Heights on August 16. Showings for Raya and the Last Dragon, Luca, Space Jam, and Encanto will be at 10:30am and 7pm. The movie In the Heights will have a single showing at 7pm. All movie screenings will include Spanish subtitles. Tickets are FREE, but registration is required. Groups of 20 or more or those planning a bus trip, please email education@stnj.org

The entire series is free of charge to the community, offering young people the chance to enjoy these films, whether with their families, summer camps, or other groups. The movies will be shown at the historic and newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey, a 1921 movie palace that has become one of New Jersey's premier venues for live performance. The State Theatre's state-of-the-art HD digital cinema projection system includes a 46' Stewart film screen, a Barco projector, and digital surround sound.



For more information call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.