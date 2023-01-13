Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

State Theatre New Jersey Presents FREESTYLE FLASHBACK

The performance is on Saturday, January 21 at 8pm.

Jan. 13, 2023  

State Theatre New Jersey and Fever Records present Freestyle Flashback, featuring freestyle artists from the '80s and '90s on Saturday, January 21 at 8pm. Tickets range from $39-$134.

This special concert event features some of the best dance-pop and freestyle artists of the '80s and '90s. Featuring TKA ("Maria," "Come Baby Come"), George LaMond ("Bad Of The Heart," "Without You"), Judy Torres ("No Reason To Cry," "Come Into My Arms"), Noel ("Silent Morning," "The Question"), Betty D Of Sweet Sensation ("Hooked On You," "Love Child"), The Cover Girls ("Show Me," "Wishing On A Star"), Cynthia ("Change On Me," "Dreamboy Dreamgirl"), Lisette Melendez ("Together Forever," "A Day In My life"), C-Bank ("Won't Stop Loving You," "One More Shot"), Pretty Poison ("Catch Me I'm Falling"), David Of Nice N Wild ("Diamond Girl"), and Sammy Zone ("Running").

Freestyle Flashback is hosted by Sal Abbatiello from Fever Records and Speedy with music by DJ Whiteboy KYS.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.




