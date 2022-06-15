State Theatre New Jersey Announces 2022-23 Broadway Season Featuring LEGALLY BLONDE, TOOTSIE & More

The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey has announced its 2022-23 Broadway Season, featuring six fantastic shows. The 2022-23 Season will feature TonyÂ® Award-winning hits, Broadway fan favorites, and some State Theatre debuts. Season tickets for the 2022-23 Broadway Series are now on sale.

State Theatre New Jersey's four-show Broadway Series kicks off with Tony Award-winning musical, Tootsie on November 4-6. The other three shows in the series include the Lincoln Center Production of the classic musical, My Fair Lady on January 27-29; the hilarious and sassy musical comedy, Legally Blonde on April 28-30, which makes its State Theatre debut; and a mesmerizing new production of the iconic musical, Jesus Christ Superstar on June 9-11.

Other shows included in State Theatre's 2022-23 Broadway season are the international percussion sensation for all ages, STOMP on December 2-3; and the State Theatre debut of the ultimate musical tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, R.E.S.P.E.C.T on March 11-12.

State Theatre New Jersey is offering season tickets to its Broadway Series. Season ticket holders are able to order their series tickets now before single tickets go on sale to the general public on September 2. They are also able to secure some of the best seats in the historic theater and those seats will remain theirs, year after year, for as long as they remain season ticket holders. Season tickets also come with many added benefits such as 20% savings off single ticket prices, a Broadway season lidded cup that can be used on all Broadway shows for half price drinks at our concessions, ticket exchanges within the series, and a bring your friends discount that allows single tickets (once on sale) to be added on at a 15% savings off single ticket prices.

About State Theatre New Jersey

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey has reopened and celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. "Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey" can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a non-profit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances.