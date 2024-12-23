Spyro Gyra Live to Perform at The Newton Theatre This Winter

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Spyro Gyra will perform on Friday, March 21, 2025 at The Newton Theatre in New Jersey. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 27, 10 a.m. A special members-only presale is Thursday, December 26, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Reserved seating is $39, $44 and $59.



In 2024, Jay Beckenstein and Spyro Gyra observed the 50th anniversary of what started as a diversion, something that was just for fun (and 25 cents at the door). It began inauspiciously when Beckenstein and a few musician friends in Buffalo, N.Y., organized a get together on their shared night off. It was a simple, humble idea with a name that was likewise simple and humble, “Tuesday Night – Jazz Jam”.

Fast forward 50 years and this jazz super group has released over 30 albums, garnering gold and platinum along the way. They’ve played over 10,000 concerts on six continents. Spyro Gyra has maintained its standards of excellence and that has sustained them on the “A list” of live attractions in jazz.

Comments