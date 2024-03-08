Speranza Theatre Company Hosts IN HER FOOTSTEPS This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Speranza Theatre Company will present IN HER FOOTSTEPS: Celebrating Women in History on Saturday, March 23 at 1 PM. This interactive, family-friendly event will be held at Jersey City's City Hall, located at 280 Grove Street. IN HER FOOTSTEPSfeatures actors from SPERANZA THEATRE COMPANY, who will bring to life notable women who have shaped our world. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with this exceptional group and hear their stories firsthand. Guests can collect autographs, take photos, and even win exciting prizes throughout the event.

In addition to the live performances, the day offers hands-on craft activities, dynamic displays, and thought-provoking videos highlighting the remarkable contributions of women. Guests are encouraged to bring photos of individuals from their lives whom they believe should be recognized, contributing to the lobby display honoring women's history. Join Speranza as we honor the past, celebrate the present, and inspire the future together at IN HER FOOTSTEPS.

Support for IN HER FOOTSTEPS is generously provided by Councilwoman Mira Prinz-Arey, The Jersey City Office of Cultural Affairs, and The City of Jersey City. This program is made possible by grants from the Jersey City Arts Trust Fund and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, administered by the Hudson County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs/Tourism Development, under the leadership of Craig Guy, Hudson County Executive, and the Hudson County Board of County Commissioners.

SPERANZA THEATRE COMPANY, a non-profit women's theatre company and a member of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance, amplifies artists' voices, focusing on promoting opportunities for women+ in theatre and arts education. Led by Founder and Executive Artistic Director Heather Wahl and Managing Director Jennie Contuzzi, Speranza is committed to fostering creativity and inclusion.

Reserve free tickets at www.speranzatheatre.org and mark your calendars for a day filled with resilience, courage, and female excellence. City Hall is wheelchair accessible. People First parking is available in designated spots. Listening devices and live captioning for hard-of-hearing guests will be available.