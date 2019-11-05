Spend An Evening With Jane Fonda At MPAC

Academy Award winning actress and social activist Jane Fonda discusses her career at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Sunday, December 8 at 7 pm. Tickets are $49-$79; limited $250 tickets include a photo op.

Clips from her storied career will be shared, along with stories and an audience Q&A. Not limited to the big screen, Jane has influenced society in many ways. Off screen, she is an impassioned activist supporting a number of causes to which she is deeply committed. Her aerobic-exercise videos in the 1980's helped shape the fitness craze in the U.S. that is still going strong. Her television projects (including The Newsroom and Grace and Frankie), best-selling books (including My Life So Far and Prime Time) and movies (including On Golden Pond and 9 to 5) have made her a true living legend.

Jane Fonda is a two- time Academy Award winner (Best Actress in 1971 for Klute and in 1978 for Coming Home), a three-time Golden Globe winner, and was the 2014 recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award. Along with starring roles in dozens of highly acclaimed productions, Fonda also took on responsibilities as a film and television producer. Her credits include Coming Home, The China Syndrome, Nine to Five, Rollover, On Golden Pond, The Morning After and The Dollmaker.

Fonda revolutionized the fitness industry with the release of Jane Fonda's Workout in 1982. She followed with the production of 23 home exercise videos, 13 audio recordings, and seven bestselling books - selling 17 million copies all together. The original Jane Fonda's Workout video remains the top grossing home video of all time.

For three seasons Fonda appeared as media mogul Leona Lansing in an Emmy nominated performance in Aaron Sorkin's The Newsroom, on HBO.

Fonda also stars in Netflix's hit series, Grace and Frankie, which premiered its fourth season in January 2018. She received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the 2017 Emmys. Her latest film, Our Souls at Night, co-starring Robert Redford premiered on Netflix. The co-stars were honored with Golden Lions for Lifetime Achievement in September 2017 at the 74th Venice Film Festival. Fonda also premiered Jane Fonda in Five Acts, a documentary chronicling her life and her activism, at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

Additionally, Jane celebrated her 80th birthday in December 2017 by raising $1.3 million for her nonprofit, the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential, which works to lower the teen pregnancy rate in the state of Georgia and improve the overall health and well-being of young people in the state to ensure a more powerful future for us all.

Jane also celebrated her 80th birthday by helping raise nearly $1 million for the Women's Media Center which she co-founded with Gloria Steinem and Robin Morgan and which works to make women and girls more visible and powerful in media.





