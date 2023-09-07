Special Offer: SELLING KABUL at Premiere Stages

Special Offer: Pulitzer Finalist SELLING KABUL at Premiere Stages this September

Sep. 07, 2023

Taroon once served as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Afghanistan. Now it is 2013, and the Americans — and their promises of safety — have begun to withdraw. Taroon spends his days in hiding, a target of the increasingly powerful Taliban. On the eve of his son’s birth, he must remain in his sister’s apartment, or risk his life to see his child. With shattering precision, Sylvia Khoury’s tense drama traces the human cost and the legacy of our longest war.

Selling Kabul received its New York Premiere at Playwrights Horizons (Adam Greenfield, Artistic Director, Leslie Marcus, Managing Director, Carol Fishman, General Manager) in November 2021, Directed by Tyne Rafaeli. The New York Premiere was produced in association with Williamstown Theatre Festival.

*Tickets reg. $35 - $15. Code SKBWW cannot be combined with other offers. Not applicable to opening night tickets on Friday, September 8.

Tickets & Venue
Kean University
Bauer Boucher Theatre Center
1000 Morris Ave, Union, NJ
Tickets
Call: (90 737‑7469
Email: ticket@kean.edu

Recommended For You