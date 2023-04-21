Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Special Needs Student Showcase Returns To BergenPAC

The production will be on May 7 at 3 p.m.

Apr. 21, 2023 Â 

After a three-year hiatus, The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC is excited to announce the return of Voices in Harmony - an awe-inspiring celebration on the bergenPAC stage featuring singers, musicians and dancers from schools serving students with special needs performing.

The production will be on May 7 at 3 p.m. This will be the fourth rendition of the show after the pandemic forced a pause and include students from private and public schools across the region. The public is invited to attend.

Voices in Harmony is supported in part by Visions Federal Credit Union.

"This event gives the students a beautiful platform to express themselves and become stars for the day and provides them with an experience for a lifetime," says Alexander Diaz, bergenPAC's Executive Director.

"Our students' excitement and enthusiasm bring tears and smiles to everyone who attends the performance!" says Diane Somers, director of The Chapel Hill Academy.

The students rehearse throughout the year in their classrooms with teaching artists from The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC's outreach program. Voices in Harmony brings everyone together to share their talents with the community.

"From dance to musical theatre, from Hip-hop culture to instrumental skills, the artists have added a third dimension to our music program. Ideas from their areas of expertise challenge and inspire our students," Barbara Giaquinto of the Felician School for Exceptional Children said. "To top it all off, the students get to perform on the bergenPAC stage for their family and friends and show-off their hard work and learning in an afternoon of celebration and fun!"

Participating schools:

Bergen Boulevard School

Bergenfield High School

Garfield High School

Lindbergh Elementary School

Lyndhurst High School

Lyndhurst Middle School

Palisades Park JR/ SR High School

Pompton Lakes High School

Ridgefield Memorial High School

Ridgefield Park High School

Shaler Academy

Slocum Skewes

Teaneck High School




