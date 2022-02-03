South Korean Pianist Seong Jin-Cho to Play NJPAC This March

Award-winning Pianist Seong-Jin Cho will perform at NJPAC, March 6, 2021 as part of a New York-New Jersey four. To reserve or for more info, contact NJPAC at 1.888.GO.NJPAC/1.888.466.5722 or visit NJPAC.org/jazz.

An active recitalist very much in demand, Seong-Jin Cho performs in many of the world's most prestigious concert halls including the main stage of Carnegie Hall as part of the Keyboard Virtuoso series, Concertgebouw Amsterdam in the Master Pianists series, Berliner Philharmonie Kammermusiksaal, Suntory Hall Tokyo, Walt Disney Hall Los Angeles, Festival International de piano de la Roque d'Anthéron, Verbier Festival, Gstaad Menuhin Festival and Rheingau Musik Festival.

Born in Seoul, Seong-Jin started learning piano at the age of six and became the youngest-ever winner of Japan's Hamamatsu International Piano Competition. He captured First Prize in the 2015 International Chopin Competition. Since then, he has stunned audiences around the globe. According to the Wall Street Journal, "Cho is a master. He displayed an impressive variety of tonal colors and remarkable technique, dispatched with jaw-dropping panache. He had something to say and communicated it well."

Seong-Jin released two albums for Deutsche Grammophon featuring Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 and 2 along with the Four Ballades. According to the pianist, "Chopin's music is very honest, it reflects his emotional personality and it shows that he was not afraid to communicate that to his audience and to the world." Thankfully for NJPAC audiences, Seong-Jin will share Chopin's music in a matinee concert that will also include works by Ravel and Janáček.