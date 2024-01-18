South Jersey Players to Present Dinner Theater At Aroma Restaurant

Tuesday evenings: 3/12, 3,19, 3/26 & 4/2, 4/9 at 6 pm.
South Jersey Players will present Dinner Theater at Aroma Restaurant. (5206 Atlantic Ave. Ventnor, NJ 08406)
Tuesday evenings: 3/12, 3,19, 3/26 & 4/2, 4/9 at 6 pm. Enjoy a three-course plated dinner followed by five ALL NEW original one-acts. Playwrights include: Tom Chin, Sondra Mandel, Jim O'Hara, Sheila McDonald and Edward Shakespeare. Actors include: Edward Shakespeare, Jack Parrish, Shirley Belitsky, Leesa Toscano, Parker Smith, Dayle Friedman, Jamie Weinberg, Jared Migden, Shirlee DiBacco, Jim Erickson, Joseph Chialastri, Judy Parrish and Nick Efstatos.
Reid Alburger will provide dinner music on classical guitar.
Scott Friedman will host the event. Tickets are $45.00 per person. Reservations: 347 920 6399.
