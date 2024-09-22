Soulfarm, Ft. Zalman Krause & Aryeh Kunstler, to Play Teaneck's Debonair Music Hall in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Black Box Studios will present Soulfarm, ft. Zalman Krause & Aryeh Kunstler, on Sunday, October 20, 2024, 7:30PM at Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne Road in Teaneck, NJ 07666. Doors open at 6:30PM; tickets are $30* in advance and $36 at the door and are available now at www.debonairmusichall.com.



Soulfarm, a Jewish band hailing from Israel, was founded by Grammy Award Winning Guitarist C Lanzbom and features Lead Vocalist Noah Solomon Chase, a gifted Multi-Instrumentalist.They're unique sound, a fusion of New American Music with Mediterranean influences, showcases melodic songwriting and progressive arrangements.

With Drummer, Producer Ben Antelis (Ricky Martin, Matisyahu) and Bassist, Composer Daniel Ori ( a ASCAP Jazz composers Award Winner), their live performances are a tapestry of captivating guitar leads, dynamic dance rhythms, and vibrant percussion breaks. From stages in Israel, Australia, Europe and America to their role as the Celebrate Israel Day Parade House band for over a decade, Soulfarm's versatile music, blending improvisation and world music, has resonated globally. Their anthem “Walk With Me" crafted specifically for the parade, underscores their commitment to their Jewish roots. Acknowledged by the New York Times for their casual cross-cultural experimentation and celebrated by Relix Magazine for their infectious energy and rich melodies, Soulfarm stands as a testament to the vibrant and eclectic musical landscape of the Jewish community.

New York-based music artist Aryeh Kunstler has been involved in every area of Jewish music. From performing his own original songs to weddings to producing some of the biggest hits in Jewish music, Aryeh has been a staple on the scene for years. Recently, he has gained a new level of notoriety through his soulful covers on Instagram, capturing the attention of followers around the world. He recently performed at the United Palace Theatre in Manhattan and opening for Ishay Ribo in the Five Towns.

Zalman Krause is a singer/songwriter and comedian born in Northern California and currently living in the New York Metro area. He specializes in folk and acoustic rock and RNB. Zalman is best known for his viral YouTube series “Serenading Girls For Their Phone Numbers.” His unique videos fuse music and comedy together and have over 400 million views on his combined online platforms.

Debonair Music Hall is a live music venue that brings the best national touring acts and local bands to Teaneck, NJ. Enjoy delicious food and drinks while you experience the electrifying energy of live music: www.debonairmusichall.com. @DebonairMusicNJ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram



Black Box Studios is an event producer and the area's only collaborative performing arts school and professional theater, est. 2007. Recent shows include F. Murray Abraham in Edward Albee's Fragments; An Evening With Filmmaker Paul Schrader; Reeves Gabrels, Jonathan Kane, and Jair-Rohm Parker Wells' Doom Dogs ft. Gail Ann Dorsey; Aryeh Kunstler Band; Israel Portnoy Band; Distant Cousins; simmerr, Thesaurus Rex, and Boys Go To Jupiter; James Maddock; Willie Nile; comedian Mark Riccadonna; comedian Elon Gold; and more.

*students with valid IDs should use promo code SFSTUDENTS for a special discount.

