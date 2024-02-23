Smokey Robinson to Return to New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Motown Icon Smokey Robinson will return to New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Friday, December 6, 2024 at 8 PM.



Once pronounced by Bob Dylan as America’s “greatest living poet,” acclaimed singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson’s career spans over four decades of hits. He has received numerous awards, including the Grammy Living Legend Award, NARAS Lifetime Achievement Award, Honorary Doctorate (Howard University), Kennedy Center Honors, and the National Medal of Arts Award from the President of the United States. He was inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame, holds a BET Lifetime Achievement award and honorary Doctor of Music degrees from Howard University and the Berklee College of Music. Throughout his career, Smokey Robinson has written over a thousand songs, many of which were top 40 hits. Among his long list of honors.



Smokey Robinson is an American Treasure born and raised in Detroit, Michigan; Robinson founded The Miracles while still in high school. The group was Berry Gordy’s first vocal group, and it was at Robinson’s suggestion that Gordy started the Motown Record dynasty. Their single of Robinson’s “Shop Around” became Motown’s first #1 hit on the R&B singles chart. In the years following, Robinson continued to pen hits for the group, including “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” “Ooo Baby Baby,” “The Tracks of My Tears,” “Going to a Go-Go,” “More Love,” “Tears of a Clown” (co-written with Stevie Wonder), and “I Second That Emotion.”

VIP meet and greet packages available through Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets to see Smokey Robinson go on-sale Friday, February 23rd at 10:00 AM. Reserve tickets by visiting NJPAC.org, 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.