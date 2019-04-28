Skyline Theatre Company Presents LOMBARDI

Skyline Theatre Company, Bergen County's most established professional theatre company and in residence at the Fair Lawn Community Center in Bergen County's Fair Lawn, presents "LOMBARDI" this weekend only from Friday, May 3th through Sunday, May 5th.

"LOMBARDI", written by Eric Simonson, based on the book When Pride Still Mattered - A Life of Vince Lombardi by David Maraniss, brings the infamous coach and inspiring leader to life on stage. Sport produces great human drama and there is no greater sports icon to bring to theatrical life than Hall of Fame football coach Vince Lombardi, unquestionably one of the most inspirational and quotable personalities of all time.

Though football's Super Bowl trophy is named for him, few know the real story of Lombardi the man-his inspirations, his passions and ability to drive people to achieve what they never thought possible.

Skyline Theatre Company's professional theatrical production will be presented Friday, May 3 at 7:30pm, Saturday, May 4 at 7:30pm and Sunday, May 5 at 2:00pm at the George Frey Center for Arts and Recreation in the Fair Lawn Community Center, 10-10 20thStreet, in Bergen County's Fair Lawn. The show is directed by New Jersey's David C. Neal who directed SantaLand Diaries for Skyline in 2017.

Greg Schweers, a New Jersey native, stars as the inspirational coach who resided in Bergen County. The rest of the cast includes; Jan Labellarte as Marie Lombardi, Vince's devoted wife, Mike Marcou as Look Magazine reporter Michael McCormick, and representing the famous Green Bay Packers: Nolan Burke as Paul Hornung, Amari Ingram as Dave Robinson and Dave Polgar as Jim Taylor.

Individual tickets prices range from $20 to $29 and are on sale online at Brownpapertickets.com or by calling Skyline's automated box office at 800-474-1299. For ticket reservations or for more information about Skyline go to skylinetheatrecompany.org. All performances take place at the George Frey Center for Arts and Recreation in the Fair Lawn Community Center in Fair Lawn, NJ. More information is also available via our social media platforms on Facebook at SkylineTheatreCo and on Twitter @SkylineBergen.





