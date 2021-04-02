Skyline Theatre Company Presents LAUGHING WILD

The play is by renowned (and New Jersey native) playwright Christopher Durang.

Apr. 2, 2021  
Skyline Theatre Company Presents LAUGHING WILD

Skyline Theatre Company, Bergen County's most established professional theatre company, presents a weekend of livestreaming of "Laughing Wild," by renowned (and New Jersey native) playwright Christopher Durang from April 9-11. This special live event will be livestreamed from our stage in Bergen County's Fair Lawn with performance times on all three evenings at 7pm.

Admission to the livestream performance of choice requires an advance purchase of tickets priced at $10 per household and available for purchase today at: http://www.skylinetheatrecompany.org/seasonbox-office More information can be found at Skyline's webpage at http://www.skylinetheatrecompany.org/

"Laughing Wild" takes audiences back to New York City in the late 1980s and follows two uniquely frustrated yet hopeful characters as they navigate their way through the stresses of life. This provocative, inventive and very funny comedy explores the perils of modern life in urban America. It is directed by Skyline Associate Artistic Director David C. Neal and features professional actors Marie Lemon and Sam Hartley.

"It is a thrill for all of us at Skyline Theatre Company to bring our audiences this hysterical comedy live from our stage here in Bergen County," said director Neal. "This humorous flashback to the sometimes isolating yet never dull Manhattan of more than 30 years ago resonates today as we all face today's unique perils thanks to our new normal."


